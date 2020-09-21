Highlights: Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana led to 44% pollution in Delhi-NCR last year

Experts say that the smoke produced by burning stubble weakens the respiratory system

The corona virus also affects the respiratory system, so the epidemic will increase due to stubble burning

Chandigarh

The process of burning straw is expected to begin by the end of this month before the sowing season of the Rabi crop. For this reason the corona virus can take epidemic and frightening forms. An agriculture and environmental expert has warned about this. They say that the smoke produced by burning the straw will damage people’s respiratory system and the corona virus will become more deadly.



Expert Warning

Sanjeev Nagpal, advisor to the Central and Punjab government on the management of crop residues, said on Sunday, “If alternative arrangements are not made to burn the straw, poisonous gases like pollutants, carbon monoxide and methane can cause serious respiratory problems. Due to this, the conditions of Kovid-19 will worsen as the corona virus affects the respiratory system.



Major problem of burning straw in Punjab-Haryana



He said, ‘Last year, there were about 50,000 cases of stubble burning in Punjab. Stubble burning contributes 18 to 40 per cent of the amount of microscopic particles in the atmosphere of the northern plains. Due to the burning of straw, toxic polluting gases like methane, carbon monoxide are produced in large quantities. Last year, 44 percent of Delhi-NCR pollution was caused by burning of straw in Punjab and Haryana.