new Delhi

So the first round of corona in India has started to subside gradually? If the figures are considered, for the first time, the number of new patients of Kovid-19 has started coming down in the whole country. However, experts said that in the coming festive season, if people do not follow social distancing or other standards, then this deadly disease infection can increase again.

20% reduction in new cases of Corona

By September 16, if we talk about the weekly average, the new cases of corona in India stood at 93,617. Thereafter, new cases of Kovid-19 decreased every day over the next three weeks and the number of new patients on Wednesday stood at 74,623, almost 20% below the peak.

Dabbling rate also declines

The dabbling rate of corona patients has also decreased in the country. Right now the number of corona patients is doubling in 60 days whereas on September 7 the figure was 32.6 days.

Death rate has come down

The number of deaths from this deadly disease has also decreased after the decreasing number of corona patients. In September, the number of deaths from Corona in the country has consistently crossed 1,000. The maximum number of 1,169 deaths was recorded on 15 September. But since then, the number of deaths from this deadly disease has been gradually decreasing and on Wednesday, the death toll of 977 patients was revealed. If you look at it by Corona Peak, then the death toll has been recorded by 16%.

Corona’s second wave in some states!

The second wave of Corona was also seen in many states. In states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, the number of corona patients continued to grow. These four states have reported 46% of the total corona cases across the country.



NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that everyone will have to survive in the coming festive season. He said, ‘We have to celebrate Chhath with mask, Eid with mask, Dussehra with mask and Diwali with mask. Dussehra is on 25 October, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is on 28-29 October and Diwali on 14 November while Chhat will be celebrated on 20 November.