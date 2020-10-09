Highlights: Good news is coming continuously on the corona in the country

There has been a decrease in 9 lakh active cases in the last one month

The number of people infected with Corona virus in the country is more than 6.9 million

More than 1 lakh people have died due to corona

new Delhi

After 70,496 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India in a single day, the number of infected in the country increased to more than 6.9 million. The number of active cases in the country has decreased by 9 lakhs in the last one month. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has increased to 69,06,151 while 59 lakh have been cured of this deadly disease.

More than 70 thousand cases in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, there have been 70,496 new cases of corona in the country while 964 people have died. So far, 1,06,490 people have died in the country due to fatal corona. According to statistics, the number of people recovering from infection in the country has increased to 59,06,069. With this, the rate of people getting infection-free has risen to 85.52 percent. At present 8,93,592 people are under treatment for corona virus, which is 12.94 percent of the total cases.

Know every update related to Corona in the country

Death rate decreased from Kovid-19

The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.54 percent. In India, Kovid-19 cases had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, 50 lakh on 16 September and 60 lakh on 28 September. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,46,34,680 samples of Kovid-19 were tested in the country till October 8, of which 11,68,705 samples were tested on Thursday.



Highest deaths in Maharashtra in last 24 hours

According to the data, out of 964 people who died in the last 24 hours, the maximum 358 people were from Maharashtra. There were 101 people from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal, 45 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi. According to the data of the ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths of 39,430 deaths due to corona virus, besides 10,052 in Tamil Nadu, 9,675 in Karnataka, 6,245 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,128 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,653 in Delhi, 5,439 in West Bengal, Punjab. K 3,741 and Gujarat had 3,538 people. The Health Ministry said that more than 70 percent of the patients who died of infection were also suffering from other diseases.