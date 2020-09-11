Highlights: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country, new patients are getting in large numbers everyday

Meanwhile, according to the report by the National Seroserve, 64 lakh people in the country were affected by it till the beginning of May.

At present, the number of corona patients in the country has crossed 43 million.

new Delhi

The much-awaited findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicated that about 64 lakh people are prone to corona virus infection by early May. The survey was conducted between May 11 and June 4, in which 28,000 people of blood samples were tested using a ‘Kovid Kavach ELISA’ kit for immunoglobin-G antibodies. This report published in the Indian Journal of Medical Reserves has shown that 0.73% of the country’s young population was affected by SARS-CoV-2.

It was found to have the highest 43.3 percent, antibodies in the age group of 18 to 45. This was followed by antibodies in 39.5 percent of people aged 46 to 60 years, and 17.2 percent of people over 60 years of age. The survey report said that by its conclusion, 64,68,388 people in India have been exposed to corona virus infection by the beginning of May. “Our survey findings indicated that ‘seroprevalence’ (prevalence) in India was low overall, with only one percent of the adult population exposed to SARS-COV-2 by mid-May 2020,” the report said. ‘

“The low prevalence seen in most of the districts indicates that India is in the early stage of the epidemic and most of the Indian population is still at risk of being hit by SARS-COV-2,” the report said. The men living in urban slums were at the highest risk of catching the virus.