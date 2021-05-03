India announced today, Monday, that more than 300,000 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded for the twelfth consecutive day, which brings the total number of infections to nearly 20 million. There were also 3,417 new deaths caused by the virus.

With 368,147 new cases recorded during the past twenty-four hours, the total number of corona cases in India has reached 19.93 million so far, while the total number of deaths has reached 218,959, according to the Ministry of Health data.