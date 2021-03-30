D.armstadt, Frankfurt and Offenbach have one thing in common with Usingen and Bad Homburg these days: They all want to try out the Tübingen model. But that’s not all. The state capital and the small town of Idstein have also contacted the state about this. Test first, then shop – this is the motto that attracts many potential imitators. However, the country dampened expectations even before the decision on Tuesday who would have a chance. Not every commune that wants to will be allowed to. It is now clear: the model test will run until May 1st. “We have decided not to take any larger cities or districts,” said Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU). Because: The tracking of infections must always be guaranteed.

The following come into play: Baunatal in northern Hesse, Alsfeld in central Hesse with a large catchment area, Dieburg in southern Hesse, a former district town that extends all the way to the Odenwald.

Health Minister Kai Klose (The Greens) said it was about learning new steps in dealing with the virus. The state consciously opted for cities whose health department had expressly agreed. After all, these offices would have to examine the test regime. The incidence must be stable below 200. The municipality must ensure sufficient test capacities. Including financing. Ultimately, the selected municipalities are in different areas. No clinics should be overloaded. Last from Sunday to Monday there were 100 more Covid 19 patients in Hesse. Citizens should get day passes, added Klose. If the incidence rises above 200 for three days in a row, the test is canceled.

“Leave the church in the village”

There has been a lively discussion about intelligent concepts beyond “open, close, open, close” for a long time, said Bouffier at the beginning. It was pointed to Tübingen and Rostock. “We thought about it: How can we do it sensibly?” This gave rise to the idea of ​​doing model tests. The goal is to achieve responsible openings with intensified testing.

Bouffier showed understanding for the keen interest. The country can hardly save itself from reports. “We have received almost all of the applications.” Some have already submitted a concept, others have only expressed interest. However, the character of the model makes it impossible to include entire regions. “We have to consciously leave the church in the village,” warned Bouffier, referring to the discussion about a hard lockdown.

Cities with curfews could therefore not become model cities, he said. The approach should not be: “If we are a model city, we can open the shops and restaurants again.” It is more about responsibility. Tübingen and Rostock would have started their model of low incidences at 30.