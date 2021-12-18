Home page world

From: Tom Offinger

Due to the increasing number of infections, the disaster comes into force in the British capital. Above all, the Omikron variant favors the current development.

London / Munich – For the second time in 2021, London will declare a disaster due to rising corona numbers. “The rise in omicron cases in our capital is very worrying,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday. In addition to the general increase in numbers, more and more people are being admitted to hospitals in London.

Corona in Great Britain: Impending collapse of hospitals

The reintroduction of the disaster from now on allows closer cooperation between the units involved, and special emergency plans come into force. Without breaking the current wave of infections, the hospitalization rate could rise to around 3,000 admitted patients per day, warns the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “The earlier the interventions come into effect, the greater their effect will be,” said the government advisory group.

Boris Johnson: Parliament prevented stricter regulations for the time being

The current developments in the British capital should definitely have consequences for the future actions of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The conservative Johnson had previously praised the booster vaccination campaign as the best tool in the fight against the corona virus, but an adjustment of the current corona guidelines caused a lot of rumor in its own Tory party.

Although the British Parliament was able to agree on a stricter mask rule and a “Covid Pass” model for control at public events, Johnson was unable to initiate further lockdowns and stricter rules. The seven-day incidence in the UK is currently 587. 81.7 percent of the population are fully vaccinated and 47.2 percent have already received their booster vaccination. (to)