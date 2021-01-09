The number of infected people is skyrocketing. Sadiq Khan, the capital’s mayor, has imposed a special emergency.

LONDON taz | In London there have been noticeably more ambulances than usual for about two weeks. They are everywhere and whiz through the empty streets, sometimes with and sometimes without blue lights. The London Emergency Service is currently making 8,000 calls a day.

Britain is in deep crisis. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already imposed a lockdown on the country on Monday. New infections across the country are slowly approaching 100,000 people a day. On Friday there were 68,053 people who had contracted the virus and within the past seven days 415,408, an increase of 29.9 percent compared to the previous week. At 1,325, the number of people who died of Covid on Friday was as high as it was last in March.

According to the British Statistical Office (ONS), a total of 1.1 million people in the UK currently suffer from Corona. The number is 35 percent higher than during the first wave in April 2020. There are so many people that the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan finally declared “Major Incident” status for the city of 9 million people on Friday afternoon. This state of emergency takes effect when the emergency services are so overloaded that special measures have to be taken, such as calling in the fire brigade or army.

Something like this has only happened in London after events such as terrorist attacks or the Grenfell Tower inferno. Over 7,034 patients with Covid-19 currently have to be cared for in the Megapolis, 830 of whom were added on Thursday alone.

Full hospitals despite doubled capacities

According to the Mayor of London, the number of patients in hospitals rose by 27 percent between December 30 and January 6, and 908 people are artificially ventilated. That’s an increase of 42 percent.

According to the London City Council, 463,539 Londoners have been infected with Corona since the pandemic began last March. Most Britons now know people who fell ill or died from Covid-19. 908 Londoners died in the past three days alone. The pandemic has reached almost all streets and residential areas and is spreading.

After an extrapolation from the UK Statistical Office (ONS)who create estimates with the help of a computer model instead of just using the actual values ​​recorded from the British health system, the rate of corona infections in the British capital could have been so high in the week from December 27 to January 2 alone, that one in 30 people could have been corona positive within that week, which would represent 3.56 percent of London’s 9 million population, or an estimated 326,000 people.

In other parts of the UK, such as the two cities of Colchester and Ipswich in the south of England, hospitals are overcrowded, although they have already doubled their capacity due to the pandemic. Lockdown measures are also to be tightened in Scotland.

While the hospitals and intensive care units can hardly take in patients, the streets of London are empty. Most school children are at home studying online. Only children with special needs or from families in which the legal guardians work in systemically important professions are allowed to attend school.

Shopping and sports allowed

Those who do not work in these areas have to stay at home. Only those who buy goods for daily needs or want to do sports are allowed outside the door. The British have to stay in their residential area and are not allowed to meet anyone who does not belong to their household.

Meanwhile, attempts are still being made to ramp up the UK vaccination program as soon as possible. To date, around 1.5 million people have been vaccinated in the UK. In addition to the vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech and Oxford / AstraZeneca, there is now also the vaccine from Moderna, which received its British approval on Friday.

The UK has ordered 3 million cans and will now receive 10 million in total. 40 million doses have been ordered from Pfizer / Biontech and 100 million doses from the Oxford vaccine, of which two million are to be delivered a week.

Relief was provided by the news that the Pfizer vaccine also works against the more contagious mutation that has led to the current crisis in Great Britain. The mutation is 50 to 70 percent more contagious. Great Britain intends to have four risk groups (people aged 70 and over and residents of old people’s and nursing homes) vaccinated in the population by mid-February.

The bus service on domestic routes (National Express) will be suspended from next Monday to April. People who want to travel to Great Britain also need a negative corona test from Monday, which must have been issued within three days before the start of the trip.