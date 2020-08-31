The current corona numbers show that a second wave is building up here in particular. Did the relaxation of the pandemic rules help? What role did summer vacation play? We answer the most important questions with graphics and numbers.

Munich – The corona*-Pandemic and its consequences keep the world in suspense. Governments are trying to react to the ever changing events and to act right in the unprecedented situation. At the beginning of pandemic The aim was to reduce the number of infections – which was also achieved. After an initial critical phase in March and April, the Number of new infections strongly.

Already when the number of new infections was decreasing, the first experts warned a second wave. She was expected in autumn. A look at the figures from the end of August shows that this forecast has not come true – it has even been confirmed earlier a second wave initiated.

How strong will the second corona wave be in Germany?

The previous high was at the beginning of April in Germany – there were 6,563 new cases within one day. After that, the number of infections gradually decreased and leveled off at a few hundred cases per day. But the trend reversal came in July and August: More than 1,000 daily cases alerted the Robert Koch Institute and politics. Many experts are currently speaking of a second corona wave with a view to this dynamic development.

The graphic below shows the corona cases reported per day in Germany. Reporting delays on the weekends sometimes lead to high fluctuations within a week.

What is the contribution of political measures and relaxation to the corona situation in Germany?

It is undisputed that the extensive restrictions and behavioral requirements in the first wave significantly reduced the number of infections. It is also undisputed that the loosening in the second phase gradually set the framework again, which has led to new infections in more and more people.

How the individual relaxations exactly affect the number of New infections have affected and affect is difficult to pinpoint in detail. To this day, many individual factors influence the Corona situationthat cannot always be properly separated in the analysis. From mid-March, for example, a worldwide travel warning was in effect in Germany. After that, however, the numbers rose sharply. On June 15th the Travel warning finally repealed for the 26 states of the European Union as well as Great Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Another important place of new infections are households and celebrations. These meetings took place to a much lesser extent in the height of the first wave. But current figures now show how the increased activities in the private sector in the wake of the relaxation also drove the infection rate upwards. A current study by the Robert Koch Institute shows that the majority of corona outbreaks take place in the household.

The following graphic shows the reported New infections and some major political ones activities and Relaxations over time. The curve shows the 7-day average of the newly reported infected. This compensates for strong fluctuations that always occur on weekends.

What effect do vacationers have on the corona situation?

Since the end of July, special rules have been in effect for those returning from Corona risk areas. A corona test is mandatory. In the course of this, it is now also clear from which countries infected travelers return to Germany. It shows that most of the infected in the past four weeks Kosovo (2,528 infected), Croatia (1,797) and the Turkey (1,590) came. But many other European countries also appear in the statistics.

The diagram shows in which countries the most Returning travelers suspected of being infected prior to their entry. In individual cases, this information can be imprecise because the RKI does not determine the exact location of the infection.

Background of the data: The source is the Robert Koch Institute, which is the official research institution of the Federal Republic of Germany and is centrally registered in Germany Corona cases determined. The Number of new infections give the current corona situation good again because it shows how many people got infected within 24 hours. In some cases we have made our own calculations based on RKI data in order to make the diagrams and values ​​more informative and readable.