German doctors’ representatives are against a mask requirement in schools, others fear an “infection with announcement”. The news ticker.

The mask requirement * in schools is gradually falling in the federal states.

Proponents refer, among other things, to the 7-day incidence *.

Opponents point to “Long Covid” in children and adolescents.

Berlin – In Germany, the masks are gradually falling – in schools. After Berlin, Brandenburg and Saarland, the obligation to wear is no longer necessary in Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg and Saxony want to follow suit. Federal Family Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD *) welcomed the easing. But the step divides minds.

The German Teachers’ Association was skeptical about the approach, and the education union VBE also called for caution. According to RKI * data, the coronavirus * is particularly severe in children from preschool age and adolescents up to 19 years of age.

Dispute over mask requirement in German schools: “Completely inappropriate”

Thomas Fischbach from the Association of Pediatricians and Adolescents said that spark-Newspapers from the weekend, the decision must be based on the incidence values ​​and the age of the children. It could not be that the youngest “continue to be expected to wear masks by society in order to show consideration for those who refuse to be vaccinated”.

Medical President Reinhardt said that RND-Zeitungen vom Saturday: “It is completely inappropriate that children and adolescents have to wear a mask for hours in class, while adults can go to the pub in the evening without a mask.”

Corona: Virologist Brinkmann considers the mask requirement stop “stupid”

The virologist Melanie Brinkmann from the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center for Infection Research considers the move to be premature. “If you want to get rid of something that has been scientifically proven to be useful and costs next to nothing, you can do that. The only question is whether it is wise, ”she said Rheinische Post from Saturday. “Given the high number of non-vaccinated people, including children, I consider this decision to be premature – and to be honest, quite stupid.”

Controversy about “Long Covid” among children and adolescents

The question of the risk to children and adolescents from Covid-19 has been discussed controversially for a long time. Proponents of stricter safety measures in schools argue that children could also become seriously ill, and point to possible long-term consequences (“long covid”).

Pediatricians, on the other hand, had advertised less strict measures in an open letter at the beginning of September: There was scientific consensus that children and adolescents themselves only rarely become seriously ill and usually recover quickly.

The nationwide 7-day incidence of new corona infections has increased slightly to 64.7. On Monday morning, the RKI reported 3088 new infections within 24 hours and seven more deaths or with Covid-19.