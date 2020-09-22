E.First in Bavaria, then NRW, now also in Berlin: In more and more regions in Germany, cities and districts are scratching the mark of 50 infected per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days – or exceed the so-called incidence, from which new restrictions are possible.

The dynamics of the infections are again similar to those of the return wave in August. On a 7-day average, the number of new corona cases is 31 percent, almost a third above the previous week, the number of active cases 18 percent above the comparative value.

However, this time the infections are much more difficult to spot. Returning travelers – from risk areas and from “safe” holiday countries – could often be tested free of charge at train stations, airports and border crossings.

Source: WORLD infographic

The new infections of the past week, however, are often associated with private or even illegal celebrations, with drinking and socializing. The health authorities must first identify the contact persons before testing can be carried out – it is becoming increasingly difficult to take this step. An overview of the hotspots in Germany.

Hamm

The city of Hamm reportedly exceeded the 50 mark on Monday with 70.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed a value of 64.8 on Tuesday. The numbers from RKI and municipalities often differ due to the reporting channels. Hamm is at the top of the list of 7-day incidence throughout North Rhine-Westphalia.

also read

The city was hit “in full hardship” by a second corona wave, said Mayor Thomas Husteger-Petermann (CDU). The trigger is a big wedding with a related further party. Far-reaching restrictions are to be avoided in the town hall and primarily aimed at private events. Nothing has been decided yet, but it is considered “fundamentally sensible” to limit private celebrations, said a spokesman on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the crisis team decided to close a temporary amusement park during the day. It was supposed to run until Sunday, started with 1500 allowed guests a few days ago and on Sunday was reduced to less than 1000 simultaneously allowed visitors. In addition, a mask requirement for teachers and students was introduced in secondary schools. Only five people or people from two households are allowed to come together in public spaces.

Wurzburg

Since September 10th, i.e. for twelve days, the incidence in the Lower Franconian city has been above the critical value. The RKI currently reports 61.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days.

The exceeding of the 7-day incidence is mainly due to travelers returning or their contact persons. In addition, many infected people became infected at private parties and in restaurants and bars. Würzburg is one of the youngest cities in Germany, which also plays a role in the infection process, as a spokesman for the city announced on WELT request.

also read

The head of the Würzburg health department, Dr. Johann Löw, appeals to young adults in “responsible professions” who are in contact with risk groups to adapt their leisure time activities. Means: geriatric nurses or midwives should rather stay away from a celebration.

There are also several alcohol bans. Restaurants are prohibited from serving alcoholic beverages between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Alcohol is no longer allowed to be drunk on the Alte Mainbrücke on the weekend after 4 p.m. Restrictions also apply to the promenade and nightlife streets. At private celebrations, only 50 instead of 100 people are allowed to meet. In public spaces, only five instead of the previous ten people who do not belong to the same household are allowed to travel together.

Cloppenburg

According to the RKI, the incidence in the Lower Saxony district is 56.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days. The outbreak goes back to a soccer team – almost the entire men’s team at SV Evenkamp tested positive in the past week.

In some communities in the district, only a maximum of six people are allowed to meet at private events until October 4th. Restaurants have to close at 10 p.m. Club sports are largely prohibited in the entire district, and school sports are also prohibited. Some school classes are in quarantine at home.

District Administrator Johann Wimberg (CDU) was “concerned about the negligent leisure behavior of some residents” on Sunday. After inspecting the measures, the police reported some “terrifying results”.

On Sunday night, the police reported a number of violations, including a pub with a “disco-like establishment” where around 80 guests celebrated. Private parties were also exposed – and obviously the guests knew full well that they were breaking the stricter rules. The officers caught members of a party in a party room, “who were neither related nor from two households.” Some of the people tried to hide under tables or in a storage room. You must expect an administrative offense procedure.

Munich

On Sunday, the corona numbers in Munich had reached 55.6 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week; according to the RKI, the incidence is currently 49.3 (previous day 52.3). The city has identified private parties as the cause of many infections. The prime minister personally criticized him. “Munich has very high numbers, too high numbers,” said Markus Söder (CSU) on Monday. According to Söder, the Bundeswehr should therefore support the Munich health department with the follow-up.

also read

As the first German metropolis with a population of over a million, Munich decided to require a mask in public spaces in view of increasing corona infections. It should apply from Thursday around Marienplatz and Viktualienmarkt, initially for seven days, as Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) announced on Monday after a meeting of the crisis team. Reiter said that a general mask requirement in the entire city area had also been discussed – but this would not initially apply.

For private celebrations such as birthdays, weddings or funerals, there is a maximum limit of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. From Thursday, only five people or two households will be allowed to meet – in private as well as in public spaces and in restaurants. This also applies to the “Wirtshaus Wiesn”, a replacement party for some Munich restaurateurs for the unusual Oktoberfest.

Berlin-Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg

The Berlin district has only appeared in the top 10 list of municipalities with the most new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days since Saturday. On Monday evening, according to the Senate Department for Health, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg scratched the critical 50 mark with a 7-day incidence of 48.6. However, there are still no restrictions, as the Berlin Senate wants to assess the infection rate in the city as a whole and not reduced to individual districts. The Berlin Senate discussed the increased number of infections on Tuesday, but initially did not take any decisions on further measures to contain the corona pandemic.

also read

Berlin’s health senator Dilek Kalayci said on Monday in the health committee of the House of Representatives that many infections in the district are related to the “party behavior” of young Berliners. According to the district, the age group between 20 and 35 is particularly affected. “The high number of infections in our district can often be traced back to young, partying people. Infection sites are often clubs, private parties and unofficial venues in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, but also in other districts, ”said Health Councilor Knut Mildner-Spindler (left). Since the clubs are still closed, some operators have now switched to gastronomy or opened beer gardens. People often celebrate anyway.

“The pace of new infections is picking up speed,” said Kalayci. For the first time since the introduction of the traffic light system to assess the corona situation in Berlin, the switch to double yellow has occurred. The reason is that the so-called reproduction number, or R value for short, has risen to 1.52. The traffic light for the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants has been yellow for eight days. If there are two yellow signals, the Senate wants to advise on additional restrictions. The third indicator, the intensive care beds, is still green.

Gelsenkirchen

The Ruhr metropolis was on Tuesday with an incidence of 38.0 in NRW in second place behind Hamm. Last week, the incidence approached the warning level of 35 that applies in North Rhine-Westphalia. A spokesman for the city told WELT that the infections were mainly due to two larger private celebrations. “The contact tracking is complex, but works,” said the spokesman.

Weddings or special birthdays with up to 150 people are allowed in NRW. From Tuesday, only 50 guests will be allowed in Gelsenkirchen. In addition, the city has canceled a large flea market – despite the organizer’s hygiene concept. If the incidence remains above the warning level of 35, Schalke 04’s Bundesliga match on Saturday against Werder Bremen will also take place without spectators.

Remscheid

The incidence in the Bergische Stadt was 36.9 on Tuesday – and thus also above the NRW-wide warning level of 35. The increase is largely due to “family groups returning to travel with children of daycare and school age,” as a spokeswoman said. With a new information campaign about protective measures, rules of conduct or the possibility of penalties in the event of violations, the aim is to reach broad parenthood in several languages.

The city wants to decide on further measures on Tuesday. A city-wide mask recommendation in public or more controls of the protective measures are conceivable. Measured in terms of the 7-day incidence, Remscheid in North Rhine-Westphalia ranks third after Gelsenkirchen and Hamm as the front runner.