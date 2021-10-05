fromPatrick Huljina conclude

The corona regulations for schoolchildren in Germany differ from state to state. A virologist is now calling for a “Freedom Day” for minors. The news ticker.

The current corona numbers of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * were not updated on Tuesday.

The teachers’ association calls for uniform corona regulations in German schools.

Virologist Klaus Stöhr has spoken out in favor of a “Freedom Day” for minors.

Berlin – The rules for schoolchildren in Germany were rarely uniform during the corona pandemic *. There were differences in mask requirements, tests and distance from state to state. Now different measures apply again. Heinz-Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers’ Association, speaks of a “relapse into the wildest small states”.

Corona in Germany: “Relapse into the wildest small states” in school measures

Before the meeting of the Conference of Ministers of Education at the end of the week, he asked the Rheinische Post Uniform criteria for corona tests *, mask requirement and the required minimum distance in schools with sharply increasing incidences. Likewise, the infection and quarantine numbers would have to be recorded nationwide on a weekly basis.

“The biggest annoyance for us as a teachers’ association is the fact that the corona measures have currently relapsed into the wildest small states,” Meidinger told the newspaper. In some federal states, the mask requirement has been completely abolished, elsewhere only partially. The rule was recently relaxed in Bavaria.

Corona rules in schools: head of teachers’ association warns – “released for contamination”

Tests of the students would be handled just as differently. In Thuringia, in addition to the mask requirement, the tests have also been abolished, which means that schools are “released for infection”. In the federal state, masking is only mandatory in lessons from certain warning levels, but in principle in the school building. Mandatory tests are only required from the highest warning level.

The chief executive of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, explained the Passauer Neue Presse“As a result of the Corona * measures, among other things, children have now increasingly become easy prey for viruses that used to be barely able to harm them.” He does not consider it necessary to wear a mask in schools if tests are being carried out in parallel.

Corona in Germany: Virologist Stöhr calls for “Freedom Day” for children and adolescents

The virologist Klaus Stöhr also supports the call for easing in schools. The scientist spoke in the New Osnabrück Newspaper for the end of all Corona measures – a so-called “Freedom Day” – for minors. “They should all be considered vaccinated or recovered and masks in schools and the compulsory test for this group should disappear.” Stöhr also criticized the mass tests of asymptomatic children in schools: “Money is simply burned senselessly, for really important things much more urgently is needed. “

However, due to the risk for older unvaccinated people, it was still too early for a complete lifting of all Corona * measures for adults, the virologist continued. More than three million over 50-year-olds have not yet been immunized and post-vaccinations are still not prepared for those over 60. "We'll have to put our hand on the brakes through next winter because of the over 50-year-olds," said Stöhr.