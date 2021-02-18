The corona mutations are causing great concern in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. For the time being, meetings are no longer allowed in Flensburg. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 * is very worrying.

: The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 * is very worrying. Due to the spread of the mutant, Flensburg imposed an exit and contact ban (see first report).

Meanwhile, there was a corona outbreak in a physical practice (see update from February 18, 6:25 a.m.).

Update from February 18, 12.20 p.m .: While many millions of people are currently waiting for a vaccination appointment in Germany, more than 2500 such appointments are still available in Saxony this week alone. Problems are mainly caused by the vaccinations with the Astrazeneca product, which is not suitable for people over 65 and is therefore intended for medical and nursing staff, as Kai Kranich from the German Red Cross Saxony said on Thursday. “We suspect that this target group is not yet sufficiently informed that there are free appointments for them.” But it is not easy to find those who are now in turn for the vaccination.

But that might not be the only problem with the sluggish vaccination course. After the ongoing criticism of the Astrazeneca vaccine, the DRK Saxony does not rule out that there is general uncertainty about the effectiveness of the vaccine. In 50 out of 1000 cases in Saxony, this vaccine was rejected, as Kranich explained.

The large organizations of the medical profession have urged the nurses to get vaccinated. “Those who are not vaccinated have a significantly higher risk of contracting Covid-19.” All approved vaccines, including Astrazeneca’s, “help to avoid serious illnesses and hospital stays”.

Corona in Germany: RKI publishes infection numbers – at a constant level

Update from February 18, 10:40 a.m .: The health authorities in Germany reported 10,207 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day – hardly less than a week ago. In addition, 534 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

On Thursday last week, the RKI had recorded 10,237 new infections and 666 new deaths within one day. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777, but it contained 3,500 late reports. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 57.1 nationwide on Wednesday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (57.0). In the days before, there had been no significant decrease in the incidence. Four weeks ago, on January 21, the incidence had been 119.0. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

Corona in Germany: number of new infections stagnated – no further decline recorded

Does the decline in the number of infections that have been observed for weeks threaten to come to a standstill? An assessment will only be possible in a few days. Experts point out that due to the weather conditions, some people may have recently visited a doctor or a test center later than usual and new infections were therefore detected with a delay. The development in the course of the spread of the more contagious variant B.1.1.7 is not yet foreseeable. The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.85 (previous day 0.84) according to the RKI management report on Wednesday evening, and here too there is currently stagnation instead of a further decline. The value means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

Update from February 18, 6.25 a.m.: After several corona cases in a physical practice in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein, more than 400 people are in quarantine as contact persons. The path of the infections is still unclear, the district announced on Wednesday evening. So far, five employees and six patients have tested positive for the corona virus. The practice will initially be closed for two weeks.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Corona numbers explode – Grenzstadt imposes contact ban

First report from February 17th: Munich / Flensburg – The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 keeps the authorities in Germany continuously on their toes. Latest development: Presumably because of the Covid-19 mutant, the number of new infections with the insidious coronavirus * in Flensburg has risen drastically within a short time.

And that has consequences: From Saturday, February 20, in the northern German border town (around 90,000 inhabitants) with Denmark, one will apply Curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. including no contact. Specifically: Members of a household are then no longer allowed to meet other people, either outside or inside.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Great concerns about the Corona mutation B.1.1.7 nationwide

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU *) announced this on Wednesday in Kiel. Because of corona relaxations *! The northernmost German state wants to prevent the spread of the mutant as well as possible with these contact restrictions.

The respective authorities in Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Osnabrück (Lower Saxony) had already taken quarantine measures at the beginning of the week. Depending on several positive tests for virus variant B.1.1.7, which is not only supposed to be significantly more contagious, but also more dangerous than the original form of Corona.

Corona infections in Germany: The 7-day incidence in Flensburg is well above the average

The Mayor of Flensburg, Simone Lange (SPD), said the current situation in the city was “worrying”. With the “consistently high incidence and a proportion of mutations in infections of well over 33 percent, courageous action is required”. The seven-day incidence * in the city was last at 181.9 and thus well above the national average.

