D.he health authorities in Germany reported 1,076 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Friday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:52 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 2440 infections. According to the information, 91 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 102 dead. The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,270.

The seven-day incidence was given by the RKI on Friday morning as 10.3 nationwide. The day before it was at 11.6; Kegen in the previous week at 18.6. The institute has counted 3,720,031 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,598,100.

According to the RKI situation report, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.72 on Thursday afternoon; the day before it was 0.71. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 72 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

The number of victims worldwide is increasing rapidly

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus has passed the four million mark worldwide, according to a count by the Reuters news agency. Analysis by Reuters shows that it took the death toll over a year to hit the two million mark, while the next two million were recorded in just 166 days.

The five countries with the most deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and Mexico – represent about 50 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic, and Gibraltar have the highest when population size is taken into account Exhibit death rates.