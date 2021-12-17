A.At first glance, it looks as if the corona situation in Germany is easing. The seven-day incidence has dropped in the past few days, and even the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has decreased. This means that the peak value of this fourth wave remains below the values ​​of the beginning of January and the end of April for the time being. And then there is the vaccination campaign, which has picked up speed. 70 percent of citizens are now fully vaccinated, officially. There are probably even more, as the Robert Koch Institute spoke of under-reporting some time ago because some doctors had not reported their vaccinations. So are these good news, just in time for Christmas?

The intensive care doctor Gernot Marx doesn’t see it that way. “The workload is still very high, the workload even higher, the psychological stress on the teams is sometimes very much humanly possible,” says the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) of the FAZ. because many patients last died in intensive care units, 785 since Monday alone. This does not leave the hospital staff unaffected.

Added to this is the concern that a similar situation could develop at the beginning of this year, when the second wave was quickly followed by the third. “We are relatively certain that Omikron will be the dominant variant in Germany from mid-January to the end of January,” says Marx. A little later, presumably in February, more seriously ill patients would be admitted again. “Now the fourth wave with Delta can be followed by the fifth wave with Omikron. We are vigilant and know that winter is far from over. “

Care representatives call for a general vaccination requirement

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) went even further on Friday. “We are at a key point in the pandemic,” he said. “I am assuming a massive fifth wave.” Germany is facing previously unknown challenges. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) deals with the approaching Omikron wave in its latest weekly report. Furthermore, the delta variant is responsible for almost all infections. Only 112 Omikron cases have been detected in this country so far, in a further 213 cases there is a suspicion that it is Omikron. So it is important to slow down the mutant for as long as possible in order to gain time.

Should the fifth wave sit on top of the fourth before the latter has flattened significantly, Omikron would bring a great deal of impact this winter. From the RKI’s point of view, it is already clear that the number of serious illnesses and deaths will continue to increase. In calendar week 47 alone, i.e. the end of November, more than 2000 people died of or with Covid-19; Data for the past three weeks are not yet complete due to the lack of late registrations.

Peter Boor, who works as a senior physician at the Institute for Pathology at the Aachen University Hospital, tells the FAZ that it is now known that 86 percent of those who have died actually also died from – and not just with – the virus. In 14 percent of the cases this is still unclear. Boor draws his knowledge from a nationwide register that he coordinates. The results of autopsies on the deceased are evaluated.

Figures from the RKI show that the Covid 19 deaths were last on average 79 years old. The value has been around 80 for weeks, roughly the same as around Christmas and New Year’s Eve a year ago and a little higher than at Easter this year. The RKI is also increasingly observing corona outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes.

The Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services said on request: “Unlike last year, the vast majority of residents and nurses have been vaccinated twice – sometimes three times.” If only because of the many possibilities of infection, for example because of the visitors. The compulsory vaccination for home staff decided by the Bundestag is therefore inadequate. “What is it supposed to do if, with record numbers of infections, the visitors to the homes, the cleaning staff as well as the contacts of those in need of care at home can still be unvaccinated?”, Says the association. One is therefore open to a general compulsory vaccination.