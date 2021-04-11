ofVeronika Arnold shut down

According to the RKI, the important indicators for the development of the corona situation in Germany are increasing significantly. The calls of many intensive care physicians are getting louder.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reports worrying corona numbers * – despite lockdown *, important indicators seem to be increasing (Update April 11, 8.21 a.m.)

The calls from intensive care physicians for quick action are getting louder.

World medical chief Montgomery is now warning that medical professionals could be forced to use triage. (Initial report)

Update from April 11th, 8.21 a.m .: 17,855 new infections with the corona virus were recorded in Germany within one day on Sunday morning by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). In addition, the health authorities reported 104 more deaths. The nationwide seven-day incidence rose to 129.2. The day before, this was 120.6. Compared to the previous week, when the incidence was given as 127, the increase seems manageable. At the moment, however, the numbers should be treated with caution, as they are likely to be too low due to fewer tests and reports about Easter. The RKI expects the value to be reliable again in the course of the coming week.

Corona in Germany: Situation seems serious – “Situation very, very serious”

On Friday, RKI President Lothar Wieler emphasized in Berlin that there was already enough additional data that would provide information about the actual situation. “Unfortunately, this development shows that the situation is very, very serious.” According to data from around 70 clinics across Germany, more and more and younger people have to be treated in hospitals for severe respiratory infections. The intensive care units filled rapidly. Weltärzte boss Frank Ulrich Montgomery even warned of the threat of triage on Saturday.

The RKI has counted 2,998,268 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,671,200. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 78,353.

Coronavirus in Germany: R value has increased significantly according to the RKI

The nationwide seven-day R-value rose from 0.90 the previous day to 1.02 according to the RKI management report on Saturday. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 102 more people. The R-value has risen significantly again, writes the RKI. The drop in value observed in the days after Easter could have been due to the temporarily lower number of tests. According to the RKI, the R-value can only be meaningfully evaluated again in a few days.

Head of the intensive register warns: “Something has to happen NOW”

The head of the intensive care registry, Christian Karagiannidis, warned on Twitter on Saturday that the situation also appears to be worsening in the intensive care units. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have reached the peak of occupancy of ALL intensive care beds today,” he wrote with reference to two graphics. “The staff is breaking away,” he warned. “Even if there is a hard lockdown, the numbers will continue to rise for 10-14 days.” His demand: “Something has to happen NOW.” The German government is currently discussing uniform, incidence-related tightening of an emergency braking law.

Corona in Germany: the seven-day incidence rises above the critical level in many federal states

Update from April 10, 10:28 p.m .: There is talk of increasing numbers nationwide. Many federal states have already passed the critical mark of 100 for the 7-day incidence. The R-value * also climbed above one again across Germany on Saturday, which also indicates increasing numbers. But what about in detail in the countries (Source: RKI, 10.4, 00:00)?

federal state 7 day incidence Baden-Wuerttemberg 120 Bavaria 139 Berlin 107 Brandenburg 111 Bremen 123 Hamburg 111 Hesse 124 Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 110 Lower Saxony 86 North Rhine-Westphalia 115 Rhineland-Palatinate 101 Saarland 99 Saxony 182 Saxony-Anhalt 146 Schleswig-Holstein 66 Thuringia 206

Corona in Germany: The utilization of intensive care beds continues to rise – but there are also positive developments

Update from April 10, 4:11 p.m.: After the holidays, the corona numbers rise again(see first report). And not just that number. The occupancy of the intensive care beds continues to increase as well Report of the DIVI intensive care register informed. According to the report, 4,532 corona patients were treated in intensive care in Germany on Saturday. That is 17 more than the day before. However, the number of invasively treated patients fell by 16 to a value of 2,534. Across Germany, just under 3,119 of around 23,705 beds (the capacity for adults) are currently still free.

There are still positive developments in vaccination rates. Friday did not bring a new record, as was the case on the two days before *, but it caused the number of vaccine doses to increase significantly again. 633,613 new first vaccinations and 86,314 second vaccinations were distributed, reported the RKI. The interim result is thus: over 12 million first vaccinated (exactly: 12,204,176 or 15.2 percent of the population) and about five million people who already received the second vaccination. (exactly: 4,831,522 or 5.9 percent of the population)

Corona in Germany: World doctors boss is alarmed – “Infection is now rolling completely unchecked across the whole country”

First report from April 10th, 1:41 p.m .: Berlin – The world doctor boss is alarmed. “If we weren’t going to lockdown, this infection would now roll unchecked across the whole country,” he said before Easter. Now, after the holidays, the corona numbers in Germany are rising again – despite the lockdown. Now Montgomery warns of a situation that no one can wish for.

The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery (archive photo) © Thomas Trutschel / Imago

The triage will “certainly” be back in the room, said Montgomery Passauer Neue Presse from Saturday.

Triage means that medical professionals must decide who to help first due to scarce resources. “We were very grateful that it wasn’t needed in the first two waves. It is conceivable that there will be situations in which it is used. ”

World doctors boss on Corona in Germany: “Will now be caught up in the clinics”

Montgomery is certain that the hospitals need to prepare: “We are now being caught up in the clinics by the infections that took place four weeks ago.”

Europe’s largest university clinic, the Berlin Charité, had announced that it would employ more employees in Covid-19 areas again in the coming week and reduce plannable interventions. The Charité virologist Christian Drosten tweeted a drastic medical report to his more than 700,000 followers on Thursday – headed: “This is an emergency call.”

The situation in German intensive care units is tense. © Jens Büttner / dpa

RKI reports new corona numbers for Germany: Incidence increases by 10 points

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 24,097 new corona infections within one day on this Saturday morning, as well as 246 other deaths with or with Covid-19. For comparison: a week ago there were 18,129 new infections and 120 deaths.

The nationwide 7-day incidence * rose to 120.6. The day before it was 110.4, but a week ago it was more than 130. At the moment, however, the value should be treated with caution. It is likely to be too low because of fewer tests and reports over Easter. A second important value is also currently increasing again. The nationwide 7-day R-value * is now 0.90 (previous day: 0.80). If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. If it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

"Unfortunately, this development shows that the situation is very, very serious," RKI boss Lothar Wieler emphasized on Friday. According to data from around 70 clinics nationwide, more and more and younger people have to be treated in hospitals for severe respiratory infections. The intensive care units filled rapidly.