D.he health authorities in Germany reported 18,485 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This comes from the RKI figures from Friday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:10 a.m.

For comparison: on Friday a week ago the value was 24,329. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 125.7 nationwide on Friday morning. The day before it was 29.1 in the previous week it was 153.4.

According to the RKI, 284 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago there were 306 dead.

According to the latest situation report by the RKI, the seven-day incidences in the following federal states are above the nationwide total incidence: Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Thuringia in particular is well above the nationwide figure.

Currently, 395 districts have a high seven-day incidence of over 50. The incidence is over 100 cases in 272 districts, including over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 districts.

Infection number is approaching 3.5 million

The seven-day incidence in people between 60 and 79 years is currently 75 and in people over 80 years 51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The high nationwide case numbers are caused by mostly diffuse events with numerous accumulations, especially in households, in the professional environment as well as in daycare centers and after-school facilities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 3.491988, the RKI has counted detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 3,128,800. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 84,410.

According to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.88 (previous day: 0.83). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 88 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.