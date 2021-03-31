ofMartina Lippl shut down

The number of corona infections continues to skyrocket. Voices after a tough lockdown across Germany are getting louder. Hamburg is taking a drastic measure. All information in the news ticker.

The Corona * situation in Germany is still extremely tense. The 7-day incidence in Germany is well over 100.

In view of the number of infections, Corona model city Tübingen is pulling the rip cord. Hamburg imposes a night curfew.

Update from March 31, 6:12 p.m .: Blaufelden is the new hotspot in Baden-Württemberg. The community in the Schwäbisch Hall district replaced the town of Schrozberg. On March 30, the seven-day incidence was 1,154. An incredibly high incidence that is unparalleled in Germany. In the week before March 30, 274 new infections were registered in the community of around 5,300 inhabitants.

That is why there has been a curfew in Blaufelden for more than a week, both during the day and at night. Only the grocery stores and nurseries are open.

Corona hotspot Blaufelden: 7-day incidence over 1,100

But how could such a high incidence value come about? Mayor Petra Weber has a specific suspicion. “The original source, we assume, were two kindergartens. From there, the virus spread through families to school. In the school alone, 29 children and three teachers are currently infected. It takes time until the test result is there. And then it happened, ”she told the news magazine The game gel.

Weber suspects that the corona virus came into the facilities through the children. “Then the educators and the management became infected. We cannot answer who was the first, ”she explained.

According to their information, the disease is “probably relatively harmless” in the children. A person over 80 years of age died in connection with the corona virus.

Update from March 31, 4:04 p.m.: The confusion surrounding Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine is growing. On Tuesday (March 30), the federal and state governments limited vaccinations to people over the age of 60 after reports of thrombosis cases. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not yet see any age-specific risk with Astrazeneca.

Corona in Germany: Tübingen pulls the rip cord – Hamburg imposes curfew

First report from March 31, 2021

Tübingen – Experts and doctors predicted this dynamic development weeks ago. The number of corona cases is increasing unchecked in Germany. Too fast. The incidence value across Germany on Wednesday was 132.3. The third corona wave is here. It was actually only relaxed a little at the beginning of March.

Corona in Germany: Numbers are increasing – the situation is getting worse

The beds in the intensive care units are filling up. Seriously ill Covid-19 patients end up in hospital earlier after an infection and, according to the intensive care physicians, become younger. The previously known Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus has upgraded. The British corona mutation B.1.1.7. * Has now taken over the helm. The variant is considered more contagious and also more dangerous. The good news: According to the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI), the corona vaccines work against this worrying virus variant. Science speaks of VOC. The abbreviation stands for variants of concern – including the variants discovered in South Africa and Brazil. So far, these two have hardly played a role in Germany. The bad news: The rate of vaccination in Germany is slow in view of the rapid spread of B1.1.7. too slow.

Can this trend still be slowed down? The lack of perspective makes many discouraged and sometimes angry before Easter. Relaxation instead of lockdown is the wish. But how can that be achieved?

Corona: Incidence in the city of Tübingen is increasing – Palmer is suspending day tickets for guests

The city of Tübingen (Baden-Württemberg) has set up the model project “Opening with Safety” with quick tests. Since March 16, people in Tübingen can have themselves tested free of charge at several stations. A stroll, theater or museum is possible with a negative corona test.

Now Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) is pulling the rip cord again because of the large influx of foreign guests to his city. From April 1, these Corona day tickets are limited to people in the Tübingen district or who work in the city. External guests no longer receive a day ticket. The regulation only applies until Easter Monday.

“There are just too many people coming into the city from out of town at the moment,” said Palmer in the SWR. The model experiment loses its informative value. Before that, there was criticism. The flagship project is now developing into a problem case. The number of corona cases is increasing sharply in the city of Tübingen. In the Tübingen district *, the 7-day incidence is currently 110.2 (as of March 31, 3:08 a.m. – RKI Covid Dashboard). In the university city of Tübingen, the weekly value is 78.7. The SWR reports. In the past few days, an increase in the incidence values ​​caused a stir. The district only publishes weekly corona case numbers for its communities, including the city of Tübingen. The Tübingen website does not contain any current figures on the situation. As of March 26, the 7-day incidence in the city was 42.6.

Incidence is also increasing in the city of Tübingen – Baden-Württemberg is examining model project

The Tübingen model project is planned until April 18th. Now there is a harsh headwind. “Should Tübingen continue to have increasing incidences and steadily approach 100 or even exceed this mark per 100,000 inhabitants, it must be checked to what extent the project must be suspended,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Stuttgart on Wednesday, reports the news agency dpa. Against this background and also due to the increasing number of infections in the middle of the third wave of pandemics, the ministry is currently not thinking of designating further model projects.

Hamburg imposes nocturnal curfew from Good Friday. © Markus Scholz / dpa

Corona in Germany – big city tightened measures

In view of the increasing number of infections, Hamburg has decided on an unpopular measure: the Senate has decided on a night curfew for the Hanseatic city. From Good Friday, the people of Hamburg should stay at home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) said on Wednesday that they are only allowed to leave their apartment if there is a valid reason. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

