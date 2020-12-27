The Middle East remains Germany’s corona hotspot. A woman received the very first vaccination in Germany. The news in the ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Corona case numbers stay around Christmas and before New Year’s Eve at a very high level.

: The stay around and before at a very high level. The hard lockdown * because of the Corona crisis * shows fighting Covid-19 * so far no effect.

because of the shows fighting so far no effect. In Saxony-Anhalt was now the first corona vaccination forgive.

forgive. This News ticker is constantly updated.

Update from December 26th, 10:36 p.m .: The R-value in Germany is currently below 1, the RKI reports in the daily management report Corona pandemic. But how does that fit together with the increasing number of cases? After all, a value below 1 describes that the virus does not spread any further.

Two kinds of explanations are needed for this. For one thing is the Number of people infected with corona in Germany currently immensely high. That automatically means a high number New infections. Even if not every infected person infects another person.

On the other hand, the RKI also notes that the numbers are during the public holidays not necessarily reliable. “Covid cases are only detected, recorded and transmitted with a delay, so that the R-value may also be underestimated,” the experts explain.

There was nationwide compared to the previous day 14,455 new cases. The all-German 7 day incidence is therefore included 171 infections per 100,000 population. The situation is currently particularly acute in eastern Germany, especially south of Dresden. The incidence in the entire area is over 500, in the Altenburger Land district even at 617.5.

Corona in Germany: the beginning has been made! Woman receives first vaccination

Update from December 26th, 5:05 p.m .: The Vaccination start in Germany its done. Numerous experts and politicians criticize the stuttering plan extremely, but now the first injection has been given.

The home resident Edith Kwoizalla, at 101 years of age, is the first to be vaccinated against Corona on the Saturday before the official vaccination start in Germany. In the Harz district in a senior care facility in Halberstadt (Krüger senior center), the first residents and nursing staff were vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-Biontech. © Matthias Bein / dpa / dpa-Zentralbild

The premiere vaccination took place in the Harz Mountains. The 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla received the symbolic syringe. According to those responsible, 39 other residents of the old people’s home and 10 employees had themselves vaccinated after Kwoizalla. “Every day we wait is one day too many,” says carer Tobias Krüger. The district had asked in advance whether the facility on the Vaccination start be prepared.

Corona virus in Germany: Saarland wants to vaccinate 500 people a day – all appointments are given

Update from December 26th, 3:54 p.m .: 500 vaccinations should take place daily in Saarland. Take in addition three vaccination centers on Monday, as CSU Minister Monika Bachmann officially announced. Mobile teams are already in action on Sunday.

“So we will by the end of January 27,000 vaccination appointments carry out “, the Health Minister extrapolates. 400 vaccinations are carried out daily in the vaccination centers. Another 100 from the mobile doctors.

12,000 vaccination appointments had given the land in advance. They are already fully booked, as the ministry announced. Therefore, no more appointments can be booked at the moment. If there are cancellations, the appointments will be reactivated in the system.

Coronavirus: Hotspots in Eastern Germany – “The infection situation is worrying”

Update from December 26th, 2:50 p.m .: The middle east the Federal Republic remains the Corona hotspot Germany. If you look at the dashboard of the RKI, five districts colored in pink catch the eye. That’s where it lies 7 day incidence over the value of 500 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.

The five most affected counties and theirs 7 day incidence at a glance:

Altenburger Land : 617.5

: 617.5 Central Saxony : 543.2

: 543.2 Erzgebirgskreis : 520.7

: 520.7 Saxon Switzerland – Eastern Ore Mountains : 520.4

: 520.4 Bautzen: 518.8

The federal states had on Saturday Saxony With a value of 404 the highest incidence, followed by Thuringia With a value of 303.

Corona in Germany: Association of cities warns of too high expectations for the start of vaccinations

Update from December 26th, 1:32 p.m .: One day before the start of the Corona vaccinations in Germany comes this Saturday the vaccine in the individual federal states. The federal government leaves tens of thousands of cans to the company Biontech at total 27 locations deliver. From there they will be distributed to vaccination centers and mobile teams, which will then administer the first vaccinations on Sunday. First should People over 80 as well as nurses and particularly vulnerable hospital staff are immunized. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has turned on Boxing Day Vaccination schedule voiced.

The German Association of Cities has too high expectations for the start of the Corona vaccinations warned on Sunday. “We are very relieved in the cities that the vaccinations can now begin. A start has been made, but the ghost with the dangerous Coronavirus is not over yet, “said the President of the City Council Burkhard Jung the newspapers of Funke media group. “The infection situation is currently still worrying.” The time for Mass vaccinations have not come yet. “There is initially far too little vaccine for this,” says Jung.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports more than 14,000 new infections – 240 deaths

Update from December 26th, 8:40 a.m .: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Boxing Day 14,455 new corona infections within 24 hours in Germany. Also were 240 more deaths recorded. However, these figures are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays.

Last Saturday, 31,300 new infections were still in within one day Germany has been transmitted. The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants who 7 day incidence, was enclosed on Saturday 170.7. A high of 197.6 was reached on Tuesday.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: high numbers of Covid 19 cases in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse

Update from December 25th, 10:20 pm: The Coronavirus mutation from the UK has reached the Federal Republic, the number of Covid 19 cases is high. Now they react Netherlands – and explain Germany to the Corona risk area *.

Update from December 25th, 9:30 p.m .: Sweden’s Corona Strategy * In the pandemic, it is considered a tricky special route – also for critics and supporters Germany. The Swedish king accuses his own country of failure. A problem can be clearly identified. (see link)

Update from December 25th, 7.45pm: At Christmas are in the course of Corona pandemic Less data transmitted by the health authorities – and yet they remain Covid-19 numbers also high in the contemplative time.

So reported it Robert Koch Institute (RKI) For Hesse on Christmas Eve 2992 new infections within 24 hours – which was almost a high. In Hesse there were also 65 other deaths in connection with Covid-19 added.

The State Health Office Baden-Württemberg recorded as of Friday, 2 p.m., but within one day another 1947 Corona cases in southwest Germany. In addition, 27 other deaths related to the virus were registered. So far a total of 4399 people are in Baden-Württemberg died with or from a corona infection.

Corona pandemic in Germany: More than 25,500 new infections reported on Christmas Day

Update from December 25th, 6:30 p.m.: As well on first christmas day has the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from Berlin citing the regional health authorities for new figures Coronavirus pandemic in Germany published.

These look like this:

New corona infections in Germany within 24 hours: 25,533

within 24 hours: 25,533 Deaths combined with Covid-19 within 24 hours: 412

combined with within 24 hours: 412 Seven-day incidence for whole Germany : 188.8

for whole : 188.8 Captured Corona infections in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic: 1,612,648

since the beginning of the pandemic: 1,612,648 Corona deaths in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic: 29,182

The federal government continues to aim to reduce the incidence to below 50. Germany has been a long way from achieving this goal for weeks.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria and the east are worried about intensive care units

First report from December 25th: Munich / Berlin – In the Coronavirus pandemic* has the novel and highly contagious Corona mutation B.1.1.7 shortly before Christmas also Germany reached.

An is valid until January 10th hard lockdownwhich largely shuts down social and public life in the Federal Republic. In front New Year’s Eve remains the Corona situation * meanwhile serious – a look at the capacities of the German intensive care units.

In many counties are noisy Intensive register the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) none or hardly any Intensive care beds free. The situation is particularly worrying in Bavaria, in rural areas Baden-Württemberg and in the middle East Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: counties without free intensive care beds in the Federal Republic

District / City: Intensive care beds occupied: Intensive care beds free: of which corona patients: Rottweil (BaWü) 11/11 0 7th Offenbach (Hesse) 20/20 0 14th Fürstenfeldbruck (Bavaria) 12/12 0 6th Aichbach-Friedberg (Bavaria) 19/19 0 7th Landshut (Bavaria) 6/6 0 3 Eichsfeld (Thuringia) 17/17 0 9 Saale-Orla district (Thuringia) 4/4 0 3 Oberspreewald-Lausitz (Brandenburg) 16/16 0 12th Prignitz (Brandenburg) 13/14 1 7th Hildburghausen (Thuringia) 4/5 1 3 Kitzingen (Bavaria) 8/9 1 3 Rain (bavaria) 15/16 1 10 District of Munich (Bavaria) 9/10 1 1 Landsberg am Lech (Bavaria) 10/11 1 7th Biberach (BaWü) 13/14 1 9

