Corona is picking up speed again. Now, of all times, when easing is pending, the incidence is rising. The number of new infections has increased compared to last Thursday.

The corona infection process in Germany is very dynamic – despite lockdown * until March 7th.

The corona mutations are spreading more and more. One state tightened the quarantine rules (see first report).

Munich – The number of corona cases is currently developing completely differently in Germany. When looking at the daily new corona infections, however, one thing is noticeable: on Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports the highest number of cases of the week.

Why it is like that? RKI boss Lothar Wieler explained the phenomenon weeks ago at a press conference on request with test procedures, reporting systems and the electronic recording of the corona case numbers. This explanation may be unsatisfactory for some – nonetheless, the number of corona cases is always at the highest level of the week on Wednesday of all times. In this respect, a comparison of the number of corona cases on this day is quite interesting. Even if late registrations are still possible, as the RKI emphasizes.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 11,869 new corona infections

The health authorities reported 11,869 new Corona * infections (previous day – Wednesday: 11,800 new infections) to the RKI within 24 hours. This comes from the data on the RKI Covid 19 dashboard on Thursday morning. The number of corona cases is therefore higher – than on Wednesday.

Thursday February 25, 2021 Thursday February 18, 2021 Highest value in Germany New corona infections 11,869 new corona infections 10,207 new corona infections 33,777 * new infections on December 18, 2020 Corona fatalities 385 more deaths 534 more deaths Another 1,244 deaths was on January 14, 2021 7 day incidence 61.7 57 197.6 on December 22, 2020

* however contained 3,500 late registrations

Coronavirus: 7-day incidence in Germany is picking up again

In addition to the number of corona cases, the 7-day incidence * is currently an important value for the number of infections. But here too the contrasts are sometimes enormous in Germany. The 7-day incidence on Thursday is 61.7. Baden-Württemberg is the only federal state in Germany that has an incidence of 50. The country is now tightening the quarantine rules (see more in the text below). Thuringia has a value of 119.4 – the highest incidence.

The federal and state governments want to push the 7-day incidence below 35, only then should there be further easing in the federal states. At least that’s the plan – with lots of ifs and buts. The size of 10 is also being discussed for opening concepts. The next federal-state corona summit is due next Wednesday (March 3). In the run-up, the country bosses get in position. In some federal states in Bavaria, for example, the hardware stores are being opened *, but in neighboring Baden-Württemberg they should remain closed.

Corona in Germany between lockdown or easing?

The coronavirus is on the rise in individual cities and regions. Düsseldorf (NRW) reintroduced the mask requirement after the incidence jumped to 56.1.

Hessen is planning further steps to relax the corona measures. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) announced a four-step plan for this at a digital CDU event. The assessment of the Corona room for maneuver in Hesse will no longer depend on the incidences in the future, said the CDU state chief. The corona pandemic must continue to be cautious. “But we can’t go on like this either.”

Corona mutations in Germany – federal state tightened quarantine rules

Baden-Württemberg tightened the quarantine rules. With this, the country wants to spread the more contagious variants brake. Category 1 contact persons must be in isolation for 14 days instead of the previous ten days, the State Ministry announced on Thursday, as reported by the dpa news agency. This also applies to household members of the infected person and household members of contact persons of infected people with a virus mutation. Schoolchildren can only be tested from the fifth day – as soon as it is certain that the person who tested positive has not been infected with a new virus variant.

The rules for entry quarantine are also being tightened: Anyone entering from a high-incidence area will no longer be able to be tested in the future. Anyone entering from an area with virus variants must remain in quarantine for 14 days and cannot be tested either. So far, those who have recovered from an infection have been exempted from the quarantine obligation for six months – due to the virus mutants, this exemption is reduced to three months. (ml with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network