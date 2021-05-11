ofPatrick Huljina shut down

Andreas Schmid shut down

The first federal state is canceling the prioritization for all vaccines in medical practices. Health Minister Spahn gives children hope when it comes to vaccinations. The news ticker.

In Rhineland-Palatinate and Hamburg, easing will come into force on Wednesday (May 12) (see update from May 11, 3:32 p.m.).

Berlin wants to start easing the corona measures from May 17th (see update from May 11, 2:32 p.m.).

Baden-Württemberg is lifting the prioritization for all vaccines in medical practices (see update from May 11th, 10:32 p.m.).

This news ticker on the Corona situation in Germany * is continuously updated.

Update from May 11, 10:32 p.m .: In Baden-Württemberg, resident doctors will be able to decide for themselves from May 17, who to give which corona vaccine. The prioritization should be lifted in general practices for all vaccines. The ministry of the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” (Wednesday) confirmed the joint decision of the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians.

The doctors will be able to vaccinate anyone over the age of 16 or 18 from next Monday, provided the vaccine is available. At the same time, the entire priority group 3 listed in the Corona vaccination ordinance will be opened in the vaccination centers, it said.

Rhineland-Palatinate adopts a three-stage opening plan

Update from May 11, 3:32 p.m .: In Rhineland-Palatinate, the state government has decided on a three-stage opening plan. On Tuesday morning, the 7-day incidence in the state was 98.0, according to the RKI. The three-step plan is about “careful and good steps that give us hope,” said Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) on Tuesday.

Dreyer explained that the first stage will take effect on Wednesday (May 12). If the incidence remains below 100 for five working days in a row, the retail trade is allowed to reopen. According to SWR Customers no longer need a test for shopping. From May 21st, cultural events should be possible again. In municipalities with an incidence below 50, indoor catering should also be allowed to open from June 2nd.

Corona in Germany: curfew no longer applies in Hamburg from Wednesday

From Wednesday (May 12), a corona measure will also be canceled in Hamburg – namely the nightly curfew. Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) spoke on Tuesday of “a small turning point” that the people of Hamburg had worked hard for inside. The prerequisite for lifting the curfew was five working days with a 7-day incidence below 100. On Tuesday, according to the city’s figures, the value was 78.2 – according to the RKI even 72.9 – and thus for the seventh day in a row below 100.

Corona in Germany: Berlin is starting to relax the measures

Update from May 11, 2:32 p.m .: The state of Berlin wants to start easing the corona measures from May 17th. “Overall, although we are not yet over the mountain, it is a situation where you can really see light at the end of the tunnel,” said the governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) on Tuesday. After the 7-day incidence in Berlin rose again to just over 100 on Monday, the Berlin Senate saw a downward trend again on Tuesday. “We assume that it will continue like this,” said Müller optimistically.

As of May 17, daycare centers will initially return to restricted regular operations, as the Governing Mayor announced. If the federal emergency brake no longer applies from May 19, the curfews will also be lifted. In addition, more should then be made possible again in the field of sport, said Müller.

In addition, the outdoor catering should reopen at Pentecost from May 21st. The visit is possible with appropriate hygiene concepts and a negative test certificate or a confirmation of vaccination, explained Müller. However, he warned against carelessness due to the falling numbers. “It would really be a bad situation if we were to get back into a situation very quickly through careless behavior where the incidences are rising,” warned Müller.

Corona in Germany: Incidence in Berlin falls back below 100 on Tuesday

Update from May 11th, 1:32 p.m.: It’s an up and down in Berlin. For five days, the 7-day incidence must be below 100, then it can be relaxed on the second working day afterwards. On Monday, however, it had risen to 100.8 – and the Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) therefore only promised easing from the middle of next week.

On this Tuesday, according to the RKI *, the value was back at 93.7, and the Berlin Senate wanted to be loud Daily mirror advise his course if the federal emergency brake should no longer take effect in Berlin in the foreseeable future. As things stand, that would be May 19th.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Spahn gives children and young people hope

Update from May 11, 1:06 p.m .: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) thinks it is possible that 12 to 18 year olds in Germany will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer vacation. However, an important prerequisite for this is the approval of corona vaccines for adolescents. According to the EMA, this is possible “at the end of May, beginning of June”, provided nothing unforeseen happens, Spahn said on Tuesday in the Deutschlandfunk.

It has been agreed with the federal states that the corona vaccinations for young people will then be implemented through series vaccinations in schools or through an invitation to the vaccination centers. By the end of the summer vacation, all 12 to 18 year olds could get an offer and receive at least one vaccination, ideally both, Spahn gave hope. That could lead to a more normal start of school operations after the summer vacation.

Corona in Germany: around a third of the population vaccinated at least once

Currently, around a third of Germans are vaccinated at least once. The vaccination rate increases and the incidence decreases. “If we can keep it up together, it can be a good summer,” said Spahn. Especially in June there will be significantly more vaccine doses. There is therefore reason to be confident, but it is also important not to be cocky. “Otherwise it will catch up with us much too quickly,” warned the Federal Minister of Health.

Corona in Germany: Saline solution “vaccinated” – 22 people have to do it again

Update from May 11, 11:10 a.m .: At the end of April it became known that a vaccination center employee in the Lower Saxony district of Friesland had admitted that she had filled six syringes with saline solution instead of corona vaccine. According to the authorities, a bottle of the Biontech vaccine fell down while mixing the vaccine. The employee wanted to cover this up by filling it up with the saline solution.

The district of Friesland then carried out antibody tests on a total of 119 people last week, like the NDR reported. A spokeswoman for the district announced that antibodies could be found in 97 people. 22 people in whom no antibodies could be recognized should therefore receive a new corona vaccination on Wednesday (May 12).

Henning Fründt, head of the vaccination center in the district of Friesland, told the company that the 22 people affected were most likely also the six who had received a saline solution NDR. Experts had previously expected that no antibodies could be detected in more than just the six people who had been “vaccinated” with saline solution. The corona vaccination took place around three weeks ago and for some people it takes longer for antibodies to form. The total number of 22 is therefore completely within limits and a re-vaccination of those affected is harmless, according to Fründt.

During the tests in the district of Friesland, no antibodies were found in a total of 22 people. © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / dpa

Corona in Germany: RKI reports falling incidence again

Update from May 11th, 6.30 a.m .: As the Robert Koch Institute announced on Tuesday morning, 6125 new corona infections were reported to the health authorities within one day, a week ago the value was 7534. The nationwide incidence value is therefore falling further and is currently 115.4 in the previous week it was 141.1.

In addition, 283 new deaths were reported, which is also a decrease compared to last week, seven days ago there were 315 deaths. This increased the total number of people who died from or with the participation of a corona infection to 85,112.

Corona in Germany: sick leave falls to a record low

First report from May 11th:

Berlin – will fewer people get sick during the corona pandemic? The Techniker Krankenkasse reported lost working hours of 3.8 percent in the first quarter. That is the lowest level in 13 years. Colds in particular have fallen sharply. Failures due to Covid 19 diseases, however, hardly played a role.

Do people in Germany get sick less often? At least fewer sick days are reported. (Symbol photo) © Maurizio Gambarini / dpa

TK recorded a total of 1.08 million sick leave in the first quarter, of which 9381 were due to Covid-19 *. The AOK also reported a decrease (5.1 percent compared to 6.6). At Barmer Krankenkasse, 18 percent of those insured between 15 and 64 were on sick leave for at least one day in the first quarter – in the same quarter of the previous year the proportion was 30 percent .

Experts attribute the decline in particular to the more meticulous observation of hygiene rules *. “It shows that the distance and hygiene rules as well as the limited contact options also prevent the spread of other infectious agents,” said TK boss Jens Baas. The flu epidemic did not materialize. Most recently, sales of over-the-counter cold medicines also collapsed. The pharmacists’ association ABDA had also attributed this to the corona measures.

Corona: “Fewer sick notifications do not automatically mean that fewer employees were actually sick”

According to observers, the lack of mobility is also decisive. The simple calculation: the less you come into contact with people, the less you meet sick people. The fear of a (corona) infection also plays a further role in the low level of illness, which is why many employees would forego a doctor’s visit.

How are the numbers to be interpreted? The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) sees a crucial problem. “Fewer sick days do not automatically mean that fewer employees were actually sick,” said board member Anja Piel. Even before the pandemic *, the majority of employees went to work even though they felt sick. Those who now no longer have to commute to work feel more obliged to work in the home office despite a slight illness. In the long term, this increases the risk of chronic diseases.

Corona in Germany: 6922 new infections, R value below 1, incidence at 119

While the number of sick notes is apparently falling, the corona situation in Germany remains largely stable. On Monday (May 10), the Robert Koch Institute * reported 6922 new corona infections, around 2100 fewer than seven days ago. However, the infection numbers on Mondays are not entirely representative, as some health authorities do not report any numbers on the weekend.

The number of reproductions * is given by the RKI as 0.88 (previous day: 0.90), the seven-day incidence * is 119 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Six federal states are currently ranked below the 100 limit targeted for easing. Schleswig-Holstein (51), Hamburg (75), Lower Saxony (85) Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (87), Brandenburg (88) and Bremen (99). In this news ticker on the corona situation in Germany, we keep you up to date with all the information. (as / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA