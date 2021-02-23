Corona continues to challenge the world. Lauterbach sees Germany at the beginning of the third wave. The mutations from Great Britain and South Africa continue to spread. The news ticker.

The current corona numbers in Germany show: the lockdown * does not work strong enough against the virus mutations.

A federal state wants to enable a group of people to be vaccinated earlier. (Update from February 23, 9:26 p.m.).

Corona mutations continue to prevail. The proportion of mutants is growing (Update from February 23, 3:50 p.m.).

According to Karl Lauterbach, a third wave of the corona pandemic * can no longer be stopped (first report from February 23).

Update from February 23, 9:26 p.m .: Saxony-Anhalt has adjusted its Corona imposition. The beneficiaries should be people who are particularly vulnerable to health. According to State Secretary Beate Bröcker from the State Ministry of Health, affected people can in future also be vaccinated outside of the specified vaccination sequence.

Bröcker signed a corresponding agreement with the medical service of the health insurance Saxony-Anhalt. This is intended to cover rare cases in which patients do not fall into the corresponding priority groups despite serious illnesses or living conditions.

Corona in Germany: Next vaccination setback – manufacturer is cutting EU deliveries again

Update from February 23, 7:11 p.m.: Vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca will apparently deliver fewer vaccine doses to the European Union in the second quarter of 2021 than contractually agreed. According to the news agency Reuters the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company assumes that it will have to reduce its vaccine delivery by more than 50 percent. An EU representative did not want to confirm this. Negotiations with

Astrazeneca was still running on the delivery schedule, it said.

Actually, the contract between the EU and AstraZeneca provided that 180 million vaccine doses would be delivered to the member states from April to June. Now there is talk of a scope of delivery of only under 90 million. Already at the beginning of 2021 there was a massive dispute over the lack of AstraZeneca deliveries to the European Union – which almost led to a diplomatic scandal *.

Update from February 23, 4:50 p.m.: The infection situation in Mallorca is better than in Germany. Due to the strict lockdown, the number of corona cases on the popular Spanish holiday island has fallen rapidly. The Spanish region reported only 52 new infections within 24 hours on Tuesday. These are the lowest values ​​since the end of July, reports the news agency dpa.

Corona situation on Mallorca better than in Germany

Exactly a week ago, 128 new cases were recorded. With around 46 infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, the Balearic Islands, which in December had the worst numbers in Spain for a long time, are now one of the regions in the country with the best values.

Mallorca currently has better numbers than almost all German regions. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the 7-day incidence was 66 in Hamburg, 55 in Berlin and 58 in Bavaria. Thuringia is the “front runner” with 120.

Corona in Germany: North Rhine-Westphalia metropolis introduces “no stay”

Update from February 23, 4:36 p.m.: With this spring weather, corona rules are quickly forgotten. Düsseldorf (North Rhine-Westphalia) has now responded to the urge to move among its citizens, such as Merkur.de reports, reacts.

Corona in Germany: mutations spreading rapidly – development “worrying”

Update from February 23, 3:01 p.m.: The corona variant B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in Great Britain, is growing in Germany. The proportion is 30 percent, as an analysis by the Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM) shows.

“This development is worrying. Variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are increasingly being identified,” explains ALM Chairman Dr. Michael Müller in a press release. In the samples examined last week, the proportion was almost 30 percent, said Müller in a video link, as reported by the dpa news agency. The information shows the infections from approximately one to two weeks earlier. The total rate of positive corona tests has decreased in the past few weeks and is 6.5 percent.

This week, another survey for the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is running in the laboratories. In his reports on the development of the mutants, the ALM data are a component. Most recently, the RKI reported an increase in the British variant from just under 6 to around 22 percent in random samples within two weeks.

Update from February 23, 1:55 p.m .: At the last corona summit by the federal and state governments, a 7-day incidence of 35 was given as a guide for possible easing. According to researchers at the TU Berlin, achieving this value is currently unrealistic *.

In Bavaria, further easing will come into effect from March 1st. In addition to hairdressers, foot care, manicure and facial care, as well as garden centers, flower shops, tree nurseries and hardware stores are allowed to open. This was announced by the Bavarian State Chancellery Florian Herrmann (CSU) at a press conference on Tuesday.

Corona in Germany: “Third wave can no longer be stopped”

First report from February 23: Berlin / Munich – In Germany, 3883 new corona infections and a further 415 deaths were registered within one day, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Tuesday morning. The 7-day incidence nationwide is at a value of 60.5 – still a long way from the targeted target of 35. Reason enough for the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach to sound the alarm.

“We are not yet in the middle of the third wave of infections, but it has started and can no longer be stopped,” Lauterbach said in an interview with the Passauer Neue Presse clear. This development is not surprising for him. “The lockdown is not effective enough against the virus mutations *, namely B.1.1.7 and the South African one. The proportion of mutated variants in new infections is now so high that the next wave begins after the lockdown, ”explained the epidemiologist.

The SPD politician expects that further opening steps from the lockdown will be postponed. The target incidence of 35 can no longer be achieved in many places with a third wave of the corona pandemic *. “Many still hope that the mutations, with their higher risk, will have an effect above all abroad and not so much here. There are also experts, whom I don’t even know, who believe that the risk will decrease for seasonal reasons. None of that will happen, ”warned Lauterbach.

Corona in Germany: Lauterbach defends target incidence of 35 – due to the virus mutations

The British virus variant B.1.1.7 * will not be pushed back by the better weather in spring, Lauterbach said. “The new variants of the virus will prevail.” He therefore continues to consider the orientation towards a 7-day incidence of 35 for loosening to be sensible. “The value of 35 is geared towards the mutation B.1.1.7 with its greater danger. If you had stayed at 50 you would not have taken into account the significantly higher death rate. “

For SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, a third wave of the corona pandemic in Germany can no longer be avoided. (Archive image) © Florian Gaertner / imago-images

Corona in Germany: Lauterbach expects “a large number of outbreaks in schools and daycare centers”

The SPD health expert considers the opening of schools and daycare centers, as they have been in ten other federal states since Monday, to be a risk. He was also in favor of an opening, but on the condition that an antigen test is provided for the children twice a week. This is currently not the case. “In view of this, I expect a large number of outbreaks in schools and daycare centers in the near future,” predicts Lauterbach im PNP-Interview.

He also provides a recommendation: “My advice would be to rework with the tests and not try to operate with masks and airing alone.” The rapid tests in schools can be prepared quickly, the tests only have to be approved. “According to studies, outbreaks of the disease in schools could be reduced by at least 75 percent with the combination of alternating lessons and testing twice a week,” said Lauterbach.

The SPD health expert also commented on a preferred corona vaccination * for teachers and educators. Lauterbach suggested opening prioritization levels 1, 2 and 3 to all under 65-year-olds in these groups. (ph)

