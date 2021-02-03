The number of corona infections continues to fall in February. Nevertheless, virologist Christian Drosten warns against hasty easing. Jens Spahn wants to take precautions. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : Both Covid-19 case numbers There is no trend reversal in sight at the beginning of February 2021, but there is a trend.

: Both There is no trend reversal in sight at the beginning of February 2021, but there is a trend. Top virologist Christian Drosten warns of a rapid end to the hard lockdowns *.

warns of a rapid end to the Health Minister Jens Spahn want the Corona state of emergency extend (see update from February 3, 10:10 p.m.).

want the extend (see update from February 3, 10:10 p.m.). This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from February 3, 10:10 p.m.: Jens Spahn plans the Corona state of emergency to extend. So far it is valid until March 31st. Like from a draft to the Bundestag emerges – this is the news agency Reuters in front – wants the Federal Minister of Health the Corona pandemic further than “Epidemic situation of national importance” classified know.

“The pandemic won’t be over at the end of March. So that the numerous financial aids and flexible regulations for care and health can continue to exist, they must be legally extended, “said Spahn, who recently admitted errors in the corona vaccination campaign, Reuters.

The pandemic-related ones are also to be extended by three months Special regulations in favor of those in need of care, caring relatives and care facilities. To finance proposes Spahn propose to draw a one-off three billion euros from the federal budget as a subsidy for long-term care insurance.

Update from February 3, 5:25 p.m.: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warns of Markus Lanz (ZDF) * of a third corona wave in Germany and looks at the worried Coronavirus mutations (see link).

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bundeswehr team on Corona aid mission in Portugal

Update from February 3, 4:33 p.m.: A 26-strong Bundeswehr team of doctors and paramedics to support Portugal, which was hard hit by the corona pandemic, landed in Lisbon on Wednesday. The Bundeswehr team has, among other things, ventilators and infusion devices for seriously ill corona patients.

The original plan was to bring 150 hospital beds to Portugal. The Portuguese side announced shortly before departure that these were not needed. The deployment of the Germans in the country with one of the highest infection rates in the world is initially planned for three weeks.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Hundreds of violations of corona entry rules

Update from February 3, 12.30 p.m .: Unauthorized entry: like that German Press Agency (dpa) reported, the federal police have aggravated several hundred violations within a few days Corona entry rules detected.

Specifically, the restrictions concern flights from areas with particularly high incidences, i.e. infection rates, as well as areas in which there may be a new one Variant of the coronavirus circulates. The Mutations are generally considered to be more contagious than the original form.

Specifically: Between January 24th and February 1st, 240 flights from high-risk areas and regions abroad were common Corona mutants 940 violations against the applicable Covid-19 rules was determined, said the federal police in Potsdam this Tuesday.

Corona pandemic in Germany: virologist Christian Drosten warns of easing too early

Update from February 3, 6:36 a.m .: Although the Corona case numbers slowly sink (see update from February 3, 6:07 a.m.)has the Top virologist Christian Drosten again Relaxations warned.

“For the period up to Easter we cannot expect much civil protection through vaccination,” said the scientist in the podcast Coronavirus update at NDR-Info. The focus is on protecting the Covid-19 risk groups. Even if the vaccination reduces mortality, reducing the number of cases remains essential for Drosten.

There is “a big cause for concern”. That is why you have to check where and how quickly you relax. Drosten spoke of a scenario in which there could be numerous serious disease courses in the more than 23 million people group of 40 to 60-year-olds – if it is relaxed too early and these people are not yet adequately protected by vaccinations.

Among other things, this could lead to an overload of the health system and high levels of sick leave in companies. The prospect of an increase in vaccination doses was “very positively surprised”. “The situation is much better than I thought days ago.”

However, he also referred to the imponderables and challenges of vaccination on a broad basis. Explained about the effectiveness of the various preparations Drostenthat they are all “totally effective” against severe courses. According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, the delivery quantities should be up to summer tighten clearly.

Corona case numbers in Germany: RKI reports 975 deaths in connection with Covid-19

Update from February 3rd, 6:07 a.m .: In Germany, 9,705 new corona infections (previous day: 6,114) and 975 further deaths (previous day: 861) have been recorded at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in the past 24 hours.

The 7 day incidence is included on Wednesday morning according to RKI information 82.9. Currently, the district of Tirschenreuth (Bavaria) is particularly affected with a 7-day incidence of 297.0 (previous day: 322.0), the district of Burglandkreis (266.7) and the district of Hof.

Corona pandemic in Germany January 3, 2021 January 27, 2021 Maximum values New corona infections 9,705 new corona infections 13,198 new corona infections 33,777 new corona infections on December 18 (with late registrations) achr Corona-related deaths 975 deaths 982 deaths 1,244 corona deaths on January 14th 7 day incidence 82.9 n / a 197.6 on December 22nd

Corona in Germany: R-value falls below critical level

According to the current RKI management report from Tuesday evening, the 7-day R value is 0.85 (previous day 0.88). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

The location on the Intensive care units is still tense: According to data from the DIVI intensive care registry, 4,238 corona patients are currently in an intensive care unit. Of these, 2,352 corona patients would have to be artificially ventilated. There are currently 3,566 intensive care beds available in Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: the district in Saxony-Anhalt leaves vaccination appointments

Update from February 2, 5:15 p.m.: Corona vaccinations in Germany: Proof of vaccination? Events? Individual counties are breaking out and are now doing their own thing (see link).

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: new corona infections are slowly falling

First report from February 2nd: Munich / Berlin / Magdeburg – you are in the Coronavirus pandemic * in focus: the Intensive care units and their utilization. Between north and south, between Hamburg and Munich, between east and west, between Berlin and Cologne.

While the number of corona-New infections in weeks hard lockdown slowly subsides, the frequency remains on the Intensive care units unchanged high.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: intensive care units in Saxony-Anhalt, Hamburg and Bremen

state Share of vacant beds in the total number of intensive care beds Saxony-Anhalt 9.6 percent Hamburg 9.3 percent Bremen 9.3 percent

Source: DIVI and RKI intensive registers, status: February 2nd

This applies in particular to three federal states: Saxony-Anhalt, Hamburg and Bremen. Because: There is the proportion of free beds in the total number of Intensive care beds fallen below ten percent – as of February 2.

But even in the south of the Federal Republic, individual districts report loudly Intensive register the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) no more free intensive care beds.

For example in Baden-Württemberg the Waldshut district on the Swiss border, or in Bavaria the districts of Roth, Kelheim and Landshut.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: More than 2.5 million vaccinations in Germany so far

Hopes rest in this difficult phase of the Corona crisis of course on the Vaccinations against the coronavirus. As of Monday, February 1, were loud in the Federal Republic Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health 2,586,997 vaccinations – including 606,786 second vaccinations.

Currently in Germany between 90,000 and 100,000 vaccination syringes are used daily. According to statements from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)* and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU)* an acceleration of the procedure due to the shortage of vaccines is not in sight for the time being.

Keep track of all developments Coronavirus pandemic in Germany here in News ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network