D.he health authorities in Germany reported 18,034 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is based on figures from the RKI from Wednesday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:15 a.m.

For comparison: on Wednesday a week ago, the value was 22,231. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 132.8 nationwide on Wednesday morning. The day before it was 141.4, the previous week it was 160.6.

According to the RKI, 285 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Exactly a week ago there were 312 dead.

The situation in Thuringia and Saxony is particularly critical

In its current situation report, the RKI writes that the seven-day incidences in the following federal states are above the nationwide total incidence: Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Of this, Saxony and Thuringia in particular are well above the nationwide value.

In 309 counties the seven-day incidence would be over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, of which in 22 counties it would be over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The RKI has counted 3.451550 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3.084700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,876.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.82 (previous day: 0.88). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.