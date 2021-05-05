D.he health authorities in Germany reported 18,034 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Wednesday morning, the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5:15 a.m.

For comparison: on Wednesday a week ago, the value was 22,231. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 132.8 nationwide on Wednesday morning. The day before it was 141.4, the previous week it was 160.6.

According to the RKI, 285 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Exactly a week ago there were 312 dead.

The situation in Thuringia and Saxony is particularly critical

In its current situation report, the RKI writes that the seven-day incidences in the following federal states are higher than the nationwide total incidence: Baden-Württemberg (161.4), Hesse (139.1), North Rhine-Westphalia (148.2), Saxony (177.3), Saxony-Anhalt (131.9) and Thuringia (209.7). Thuringia is the only federal state with an incidence over 200. The value is still lowest in Schleswig-Holstein with 54.5. Hamburg (86.0) and Lower Saxony (92.4) are also below 100. In 309 districts, the seven-day incidence would be over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, of which in 22 districts it is over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The decline in incidences and new infections for some time now is likely to be due on the one hand to the “Federal Emergency Brake”, which specifies uniform nationwide rules and, among other things, restricts contact in the event of a high level of infection. On the other hand, the vaccination campaign should work: According to the, have until Monday Vaccination Dashboard 28.7 percent of people in Germany received an initial vaccination; at least 30,623,902 vaccine doses were distributed accordingly.

The RKI has counted 3,451,550 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,084,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,876.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.82 (previous day: 0.88). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.