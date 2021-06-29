OfPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in Germany are still at a low level. However, the spread of the delta variant worries the experts.

The Corona * numbers in Germany continue to show a positive trend.

According to the RKI, the proportion of the delta variant continues to rise and is now around 50 percent.

Portugal and Russia have been classified as virus variant areas since midnight.

Berlin – The number of infections in Germany is currently still low. The corona situation seems to be easing. But the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus * is spreading more and more. Their share has increased again.

Corona in Germany: Share of the delta variant continues to increase – incidence at 5.4

The Delta variant now accounts for at least 35 percent of the samples examined, said Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), in a switch from the federal and state health ministers. Since the data are already a few days old, the actual proportion can currently be estimated at around 50 percent. Officially, the RKI always publishes the new information on the virus variant proportions on Wednesday evening.

Delta is even more contagious than Alpha (B.1.1.7) *, as Wieler said on Friday. The variant spreads mainly in the unvaccinated population. The RKI President had already indicated that the corona numbers in Germany are therefore likely to rise again. Experts said that the nationwide seven-day incidence continues to decline

most recently with the significant decrease in the number of cases due to the previously prevalent alpha variant.

Also on Tuesday morning, the RKI numbers show a renewed decline in the seven-day incidence. It is currently at 5.4 nationwide (previous day: 5.6; previous week: 8.0). The health authorities in Germany reported 404 new coronavirus infections * and 57 deaths to the RKI within one day. According to the RKI, the seven-day R-value on Monday afternoon was 0.79 (previous day: 0.82). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 79 more people.

Corona: Portugal and Russia now classified as virus variant areas

Because of the widespread use of the Delta variant, Portugal and Russia have been classified as virus variant areas since Tuesday at midnight. This means that there is a far-reaching ban on transport for airlines, bus and train companies. You are only allowed to bring German citizens and foreigners residing in Germany across the border. For those who are allowed to enter, there is a strict 14-day quarantine obligation, which cannot be shortened by a test and also applies to those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered.

With Portugal, for the first time in weeks, an EU country has been classified in the highest risk category. The decision is also made by German tourists. The particularly popular coastal region of the Algarve has not even been classified in the lowest risk category. The number of virus variant areas increases with the two countries from 14 to 16. Otherwise, only Great Britain is affected in Europe. The remaining virus variant areas are in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.