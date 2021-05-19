D.he health authorities in Germany reported 11,040 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from figures from Wednesday morning, which the state of the RKI case numbers page from 5:02 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 14,909 infections, but the data set contained late reports from Brandenburg. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was given by the RKI on Wednesday morning as nationwide 72.8 (previous day: 79.5; previous week: 107.8).

Due to holidays and bridging days like last week, according to the RKI, fewer people see a doctor, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the health authorities. According to the laboratory association ALM, the number of laboratory tests fell significantly compared to the previous weeks: From May 10 to 16, around 933,000 PCR tests were recorded, around 160,000 fewer than the week before, the association said on Tuesday Accredited laboratories in medicine (ALM). It is conceivable that the sharp decrease in the number of tests contributed to the decline in the nationwide seven-day incidence.

According to the information, 284 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 268 dead.

The RKI has counted a total of 3,614,095 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,340,400. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 86,665.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.73 according to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening (previous day: 0.77). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 73 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.