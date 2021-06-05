D.he health authorities in Germany reported 2,294 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Saturday morning, which the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5:31 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 5426 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Saturday morning as nationwide 26.3 (previous day: 29.7; previous week: 37.5).

In a management report, however, the RKI referred to the Corpus Christi holiday in many federal states on Thursday: “When interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. “

Fewer deaths than a week ago

According to the information, 122 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 163 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,697,927 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,533,900. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,148.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.88 (previous day: 0.87) according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 88 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.