DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen again for the first time in a week. As the Robert Koch Institute announced on Sunday morning, the value is now 1723.8. It was 1758.4 on Friday and 1708.7 a week ago. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further reported, citing data from the health authorities, the absolute number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Sunday was 111,224. 252,026 new infections had been reported the day before, compared to 131,792 a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 20,256,278.

According to the RKI, 49 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 128,437.

BA.2 dominates the infection process

In the most recent weekly report, the RKI reported that the more contagious subtype BA.2 is now responsible for 72 percent of infections. In addition to the “easier transferability of the sub-line”, the increase in cases is also due to the “withdrawal of contact-reducing measures and changed behavior in the population”. The institute called on people to continue to be cautious. Since the virus has recently spread more strongly among older people, the RKI advised them to get a second booster vaccination.