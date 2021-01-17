Despite delivery bottlenecks and vaccination chaos: More and more high-risk patients in Germany are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The latest developments in the news ticker.

Update from January 16, 8:34 p.m .: On Saturday in Germany the number of a million vaccinations exceeded. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a total of 1,048,160 vaccinations on Saturday, 79,759 more than the previous day. The vaccination rate increased 1.26 percent.

So far, the first of two vaccine doses has been injected almost exclusively. On Friday, some people in a nursing home in Halberstadt had in Saxony-Anhalt also the second dose receive. Since the vaccination campaign began around three weeks ago, the number of complete vaccinations should increase significantly in the coming days. It usually takes some time after the second injection one weekuntil from one full vaccination protection is assumed.

The front runner in vaccinations remains Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a vaccination rate of 2.34 percent Schleswig-Holstein with 1.92 percent. Is at the bottom Baden-Württemberg with a rate of 0.90 percent behind Thuringia with 1.03 percent.

All-clear in Weyhe near Bremen: Senior woman did not die of corona vaccination

Update from January 16, 3:50 p.m .: In Weyhe near Bremen In the district of Diepholz, the vaccination of a senior citizen made headlines on Thursday. The 90-year-old died in a senior citizens’ residence just a few hours after being vaccinated against the coronavirus. After the unexpected Death in the Senior citizen facility, had the District of Diepholz the country Lower Saxony as well as that Paul Ehrlich Institute informed. The shock was great.

Now there are Verden public prosecutor’s office given the all-clear and publishes the Obuction results the Deceased. Like the district newspaper a partner portal of the Ippen digital network reports, forensic doctors could no connection between the corona vaccination and death of the 90-year-old woman. “A final assessment by the Paul Ehrlich Institute remains to be seen,” said the district. Lothar Wieler, the President of the Robert Koch Institute, had already had the Biontech preparation pointed out that due to the statistical probability “people will die in the temporal connection with the vaccination”.

Solution for Germany’s vaccination chaos? Biontech and Pfizer changes recommendations for action

Update from January 16, 2:02 p.m .: Could a transport change the Vaccination problems in Germany to solve? At least vaccinating with that vaccine of Mainz Pharmaceutical company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer could get easier now. For new tests and data on the Stability of the vaccine the manufacturer updated its on Saturday Recommendations for action. Accordingly, the vaccine can be transported as a finished dose in the syringe for up to six hours at 2 to 8 degrees. That could especially be that mobile use of vaccination doses, for example in Nursing homes facilitate.

So far he could already diluted vaccine not between Facilities (e.g. vaccination center – nursing home). That can change now: The Biontech * agent could already be in the Vaccination centers* to be diluted and prepared within a maximum of six hours Dose in the syringe be carefully transported in special boxes. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU *) told the German Press Agency on Saturday that the countries could Organize vaccination campaigns more flexibly. “The fact that finished vaccination doses in syringes can in future be prepared for transport in the vaccination centers is a very practical help Fight the pandemic. “

This is how the coronavirus vaccine is transported in Germany at the moment © picture alliance / dpa / dpa graphic | dpa-infografik GmbH

Vaccine setback: Pfizer announces further delivery delays – Biontech receives vaccine production in Marburg approved

Update from January 16, 9:58 a.m .: The world continues to struggle with that Coronavirus. As new mutations spread globally, try Manufacturer all in order to provide as many countries as possible with new vaccine doses as quickly as possible. In Germany, this is particularly true for the Mainz-based company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer.

At Pfizer, however, this initially leads to delays. The Federal Ministry of Health announced that Biontech / Pfizer would be theirs Vaccine supplies at Germany and other European countries due to renovation work in one Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium decrease for three to four weeks. “The Health ministers Federal and state ministers and ministers take note of this very short-term and unexpected communication from the Commission and Pfizer with regret, “the ministry said. The plant in Puurs supplies all countries except the United States.

In the fight against the corona virus: Biontech partner Pfizer wants to further expand its vaccine production in Puur, Belgium. © Jonas Roosens

Authorities approve vaccine production by Biontech in Marburg, Hesse

In the longer term, the Production capacities however, this can be increased considerably. “From the week of January 25th, we will go back to the original delivery schedule,” said Biontech in Mainz on Friday. After then initially 100 percent of the Vaccination doses guaranteed in Europe could be delivered, would the Deliveries from February 15th even increased. For this a new one should also Production facility in Hessian Marburg contribute. The site got the green light from the authorities on Friday.

Millions of vaccine deliveries are missing – countries learn about it from the media

Update from January 15th, 6.46pm: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has his this afternoon Country colleagues about the possible missing vaccine doses from Biontech and Pfizer (see original report from 3 p.m.) in a Crisis meeting informed. Only then did the news run across all media channels. Accordingly “pissed off” responded to information from picture the health ministers of the federal states. Something like this should “not be found out from the media”, was said at the meeting.

Vaccine breakdown at Pfizer – Pfizer boss wants to make up for the delivery shortfall, according to von der Leyen

Update from January 15, 5 p.m .: Despite delivery delays for the Corona vaccine the US pharmaceutical company has Pfizer announced that all of the EU guaranteed for the first quarter Vaccine doses should also be delivered in this. That’s what the head of the company said Pfizer EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed in a phone call.

“He personally takes care of shortening the delay time and ensuring that it is made up as quickly as possible,” reports von der Leyen. Because of renovation work in Belgium Pfizer-Work in Puurs, the group had on Friday, among other things, the German Ministry of Health informed of a temporary reduction in deliveries.

Corona vaccine in Germany: US company Pfizer announces delivery delays

Original message from January 15, 3 p.m .: Munich / Berlin – The next damper for Germany in the fight against that Coronavirus*! Apparently, millions are planned Corona*Vaccine doses not on time in the Federal Republic.

Coronavirus vaccine: next vaccination disaster for Germany – Pfizer delivery sometimes does not come

According to various media reports, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer Europe warned of delivery cuts. “The temporary cut will affect all European countries,” said the state health institute in Oslo, the Norwegian authorities had been informed of the delivery bottlenecks.

According to picture absence Germany therefore initially considerable amounts of planned vaccine. It is about 2.6 million vaccine doses, so for Vaccinations of about 1.3 million people.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Health Minister Jens Spahn convenes a crisis meeting

As the picture further reported, has Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) On this Friday afternoon (January 15) a short-term crisis meeting was called with the health ministers of the federal states. This conference will discuss how to proceed – and probably also about the communication of the next vaccination disaster.

What are the reasons for the delivery shortage from the United States? According to the Norwegian Institute for Public Health The US group, which is working on development with the German company Biontech from Mainz, gave restructuring as a reason, which was in connection with planned expansion of capacity in the production of vaccines.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Patience is still required with the Covid-19 vaccines

Waiting for larger amounts of the coronaVaccines – more and more patience is required. And for now there is no end in sight.