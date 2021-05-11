ofAndreas Schmid shut down

At the end of April, six cans of saline solution were inoculated instead of Biontech in the vaccination center in the Friesland district. No antibodies could now be found in 22 people. The news ticker.

At the end of April, an employee of a vaccination center vaccinated six cans of saline solution. No antibodies could be found in 22 people tested. (see update from May 11, 11:10 a.m.)

The RKI again reported a falling 7-day incidence on Tuesday morning. (see update from May 11th, 6.30 a.m.)

This news ticker on the corona situation in Germany is continuously updated.

Update from May 11, 11:10 a.m .: At the end of April it became known that a vaccination center employee in the Lower Saxony district of Friesland had admitted that she had filled six syringes with saline solution instead of corona vaccine. According to the authorities, a bottle of the Biontech vaccine fell down while mixing the vaccine. The employee wanted to cover this up by filling it up with the saline solution.

The district of Friesland then carried out antibody tests on a total of 119 people last week, like the NDR reported. A spokeswoman for the district announced that antibodies could be found in 97 people. 22 people in whom no antibodies could be recognized should therefore receive a new corona vaccination on Wednesday (May 12).

Henning Fründt, head of the vaccination center in the district of Friesland, told the company that the 22 people affected were most likely also the six who had received a saline solution NDR. Experts had previously expected that no antibodies could be detected in more than just the six people who had been “vaccinated” with saline solution. The corona vaccination took place around three weeks ago and for some people it takes longer for antibodies to form. The total number of 22 is therefore completely within limits and a re-vaccination of those affected is harmless, according to Fründt.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports falling incidence again

Update from May 11th, 6.30 a.m .: As the Robert Koch Institute announced on Tuesday morning, 6125 new corona infections were reported to the health authorities within one day, a week ago the value was 7534. The nationwide incidence value is therefore falling further and is currently 115.4 in the previous week it was 141.1.

In addition, 283 new deaths were reported, which is also a decrease compared to last week, seven days ago there were 315 deaths. This increased the total number of people who died from or with the participation of a corona infection to 85,112.

Corona in Germany: sick leave falls to a record low

First report from May 11th:

Berlin – will fewer people get sick during the corona pandemic? The Techniker Krankenkasse reported lost working hours of 3.8 percent in the first quarter. That is the lowest level in 13 years. Colds in particular have fallen sharply. Failures due to Covid 19 diseases, however, hardly played a role.

Do people in Germany get sick less often? At least fewer sick days are reported. (Symbol photo) © Maurizio Gambarini / dpa

TK recorded a total of 1.08 million sick leave in the first quarter, of which 9381 were due to Covid-19 *. The AOK also reported a decrease (5.1 percent compared to 6.6). At Barmer Krankenkasse, 18 percent of those insured between 15 and 64 were on sick leave for at least one day in the first quarter – in the same quarter of the previous year the proportion was 30 percent .

Experts attribute the decline in particular to the more meticulous observation of hygiene rules *. “It shows that the distance and hygiene rules as well as the limited contact options also prevent the spread of other infectious agents,” said TK boss Jens Baas. The flu epidemic did not materialize. Most recently, sales of over-the-counter cold medicines also collapsed. The pharmacists’ association ABDA had also attributed this to the corona measures.

Corona: “Fewer sick notifications do not automatically mean that fewer employees were actually sick”

According to observers, the lack of mobility is also decisive. The simple calculation: the less you come into contact with people, the less you meet sick people. The fear of a (corona) infection also plays a further role in the low level of illness, which is why many employees would forego a doctor’s visit.

How are the numbers to be interpreted? The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) sees a crucial problem. “Fewer sick days do not automatically mean that fewer employees were actually sick,” said board member Anja Piel. Even before the pandemic *, the majority of employees went to work even though they felt sick. Those who now no longer have to commute to work feel more obliged to work in the home office despite a slight illness. In the long term, this increases the risk of chronic diseases.

Corona in Germany: 6922 new infections, R value below 1, incidence at 119

While the number of sick notes is apparently falling, the corona situation in Germany remains largely stable. On Monday (May 10), the Robert Koch Institute * reported 6922 new corona infections, around 2100 fewer than seven days ago. However, the infection numbers on Mondays are not entirely representative, as some health authorities do not report any numbers on the weekend.

The number of reproductions * is given by the RKI as 0.88 (previous day: 0.90), the seven-day incidence * is 119 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Six federal states are currently ranked below the 100 limit targeted for easing. Schleswig-Holstein (51), Hamburg (75), Lower Saxony (85) Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (87), Brandenburg (88) and Bremen (99). In this news ticker on the corona situation in Germany, we keep you up to date with all the information. (as / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA