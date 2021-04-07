ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The RKI reports a “particularly strong” increase in the number of corona cases among children and adolescents. Pediatricians are clearly opposed to school closings.

The corona numbers in Germany * have decreased compared to the previous week.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, the number of infections among children and adolescents has increased “particularly sharply” in recent weeks.

Pediatricians advocate keeping schools and daycare centers open.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported significantly lower corona numbers this Wednesday than a week ago: On March 31, 17,051 new corona infections were recorded, on April 7 there were only 9,677 new corona cases . A large part of this has to do with the Easter holidays.

According to RKI assumptions, slightly fewer corona tests * are currently being carried out than before the holidays due to holidays and closed practices. The RKI therefore assumes that the test frequency will only return to a level comparable to the previous weeks after the Easter break, i.e. after the coming weekend in most federal states.

Corona in Germany: Increase in the number of cases among children and adolescents according to the RKI “particularly strong”

The RKI is concerned about the increasing spread of the coronavirus * among children and adolescents. “The number of COVID-19 cases has increased again in all age groups in the last few weeks, but particularly strongly among children and adolescents, from whom there are also increasing transmissions and outbreaks,” said the RKI’s current situation and situation report on Wednesday. Schools and daycare centers are therefore increasingly affected by corona outbreaks.

“In order to be able to guarantee the continuous operation of daycare centers and schools, the current situation requires the use of all organizational and individual measures for infection prevention”, is the recommendation of the RKI. The entry of Sars-CoV-2 * into the facilities must be prevented as far as possible. Therefore, families and employees are still called upon to minimize their risk of infection and to adhere to distance and hygiene rules.

The RKI around President Lothar Wieler (left) sees a “particularly strong” increase in the number of corona cases among children and adolescents in the past few weeks. (Archive image) © Tobias Schwarz / dpa

Corona in Germany: “School closings should really be the last option”

Pediatricians advocate keeping schools and daycare centers open as long as possible. “School closings should really be the last option,” said the Vice President of the German Society for Child and Adolescent Medicine (DGKJ), Ingeborg Krägeloh-Mann, of the dpa.

According to Krägeloh-Mann, the currently more rapidly increasing numbers of recorded corona cases in this age group are due to an increased number of corona tests. This would mean more cases from the unreported number compared to before. Smaller children in particular are likely to be even less involved in the infection process “and are more dependent on classroom teaching,” explained the medical professor.

Corona in Germany: Bavaria introduces compulsory tests for students

In general, when schools are closed, the benefits must be weighed against the possible damage, said Krägeloh-Mann. In addition, studies have shown that the proportion of children with depressive moods or psychosomatic disorders increased during lockdown.

“We see that the schools are a very intensive part of the pandemic,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Wednesday. That is why in Bavaria there will be compulsory tests for students and teachers to participate in face-to-face classes – regardless of the incidence value. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

