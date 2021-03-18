fromPatrick Huljina shut down

The Robert Koch Institute had to struggle with technical problems on Thursday morning. The current corona numbers were therefore reported late.

The number of new infections * and the 7-day incidence in Germany continue to rise. (see update from March 18, 10:20 a.m.)

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * struggled with technical problems on Thursday morning. (see first report)

Update from March 18, 10.18 a.m.: The RKI published the current corona numbers for Germany on Thursday morning with a significant delay on its homepage. The RKI dashboard is still being updated.

The RKI reported 17,504 new corona infections in Germany on Thursday morning within 24 hours. This is again a significant increase compared to the 13,435 new infections reported on Wednesday. The RKI also points out that no data was transmitted from Hamburg. The actual number of new corona cases is therefore likely to be even higher.

The nationwide 7-day incidence rose again: from 86.2 the previous day to 90. Around four weeks ago it was 57. The number of daily corona deaths is not explicitly stated in the table on the RKI website. However, there you can find the total number of previous deaths in Germany. This was 74,132 on Thursday. On Wednesday there were a total of 73,905. It can be concluded from this that the health authorities in Germany reported 227 further deaths in connection with the coronavirus to the RKI within 24 hours.

Corona in Germany: RKI with “problems” – current figures are delayed

First report from March 18th: Berlin – The corona numbers in Germany have recently increased significantly again. On Wednesday morning, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 13,435 new corona infections within 24 hours. The 7-day incidence was 86.2. Both RKI President Lothar Wieler and numerous experts have already declared that Germany is in the third wave of the corona pandemic *.

The current Corona case numbers * for Germany are still a long time coming on Thursday morning. “The data is currently being updated. Please come back later ”, it says when calling up the RKI dashboard. The link to the RKI homepage also only leads to yesterday’s corona numbers.

"Due to technical problems, the current case numbers are only available at this point and on the COVID-19 dashboard corona.rki.de with a delay," explains the institute. As soon as the current corona case numbers for Germany are available, we will inform you here. (ph)

