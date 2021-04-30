ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in Germany are still at a high level. Tübingen’s mayor Boris Palmer is demanding emergency approval for the Curevac vaccine. The news ticker.

The number of new corona infections * in Germany is still high.

Two new records were set for corona vaccinations * in Germany on Wednesday.

Boris Palmer is demanding emergency approval for Curevac’s corona vaccine.

Berlin – The infection situation in Germany seems to be gradually stabilizing in the third wave. However, it remains at a high level. On Friday morning, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 24,329 new corona infections within one day. In addition, 306 new deaths were recorded. Compared to the Friday of the previous week, this is a significant decrease in the number of new corona cases (value on April 23: 27,543 new infections). In the case of deaths, however, a slight increase can be seen, on Friday a week ago 265 were reported.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports falling incidence – vaccination speed is increasing

Looking at the nationwide 7-day incidence * gives cause for hope. According to the RKI, the nationwide incidence value was 153.4 on Friday morning. That is the lowest value since mid-April. On Thursday (April 29) the 7-day incidence was 154.9, a week ago the RKI * reported a value of 164.0.

The speed in the German vaccination campaign is also slowly picking up speed. According to the numbers on the vaccination dashboard, more than every fourth person in Germany has now been vaccinated against the coronavirus * at least once. On Wednesday (April 28), more than one percent of the population was vaccinated in just one day for the first time. In addition, the mark of one million corona vaccinations in one day was broken for the first time. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) reported these two record values ​​at a press conference on Thursday (April 29).

Corona in Germany: Palmer calls for emergency approval for Curevac vaccine

In order to further accelerate the vaccination campaign in Germany, Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) has now requested emergency approval for the corona vaccine from the company Curevac *. The vaccine is produced in the city in Baden-Württemberg.

“Curevac produced vaccine on stock. Now these cans could save lives, ”Palmer explained Augsburger Allgemeine. He sharply criticized the EU approval process. “The sham security of bureaucratic checks is placed above the real security of a vaccine,” said Tübingen’s mayor. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the quick test procedure in February. Depending on the clinical data, the company expects approval for the EU in the second quarter of this year. Curevac would like to be able to use its corona vaccine * from June. Palmer also asked the question: “When should emergency approval make sense, if not in the third wave of this pandemic?” (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

