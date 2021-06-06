ofVeronika Arnold shut down

The corona numbers in Germany continue to fall. The incidence, which is so important as a yardstick, has hit a new low. The first circles even scratch the zero. The news ticker.

The RKI reports a new low with an incidence below 25.

The first counties are even approaching an incidence of zero.

Berlin – The positive trend in new corona infections continues: the nationwide seven-day incidence * has fallen below the value of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Citing information from the health authorities, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reported an incidence of 24.7 on Sunday morning – a new low for months. The day before, this was 26.3. The value is an essential yardstick for tightening or relaxing corona requirements. It indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

Corona in Germany: Comparison with the previous week shows a downward trend in the number of infections

The health authorities also registered 2,440 new infections and 74 deaths related to the virus within one day. The comparison with the figures from the previous week is particularly meaningful: Last Sunday, 3852 new infections were counted, the seven-day incidence was 35.2 a week ago.

Corona numbers continue to fall: RKI points out holiday bias

In its management report, however, the RKI refers to the Corpus Christi holiday in many federal states on Thursday: “When interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. ”This could result in late reports for a few more days.

Corona in Germany: First counties are scratching the zero incidence

The values ​​still fluctuate significantly within the districts in Germany. The Thuringian districts of Sonneberg (88.4) or Hildburghausen (83.9) have the highest incidences with values ​​over 80. There is still a long way to go from any significant easing. In contrast, values ​​in Lower Saxony seem almost surreal. There you are already scratching at the zero incidence. The district of Goslar in Lower Saxony recorded 0.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The incidence in the district of Western Pomerania-Rügen in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also fell below 1. There the value is 0.9.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,700,367. The total number of registered deaths rose to 89,222. The RKI put the number of those recovered from Covid 19 disease at around 3,538,000.

