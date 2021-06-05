The corona numbers in Germany will also decrease on Saturday. But the RKI points out the correct interpretation of the numbers. The news ticker.

The Corona * numbers are falling again, the situation in Germany continues to ease.

However, the RKI pointed out a special circumstance on Saturday.

This news ticker on the corona pandemic is continuously updated.

Berlin – In summer temperatures, Germany generously relaxes the Corona * rules in many places. After the harsh lockdown winter, the current infection situation in Germany promises a great summer. This is also forecast by the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. The RKI figures published on Saturday also show: the Corona * situation in Germany finally seems to be relaxing.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports current figures – again a pleasing incidence registered

As the Robert Koch Institute reported early Saturday morning, the health authorities in Germany have officially registered 2,294 new infections with the corona virus. For comparison: a week ago the value was 5426 new infections. And even with the seven-day incidence, which is so important for many loosening, a relaxation is emerging. According to the RKI, the value on Saturday was 26.3 nationwide. The day before the incidence was given as 29.7, in the previous week it was 37.5.

Corona in Germany: RKI points out a special circumstance this week

As the RKI emphasizes, however, the interpretation of the numbers could be treated with caution. Since Thursday was a public holiday in many federal states, the numbers could have shifted slightly as a result of this and the subsequent bridge day. “When interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are performed. This

leads to the fact that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities ”, according to the RKI.

According to the information, 122 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 163 dead.* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA