OfPatrick Huljina shut down

The numbers in Germany continue to decline. According to the RKI, imports from abroad have so far only made up a small proportion of corona infections. The news ticker.

The Corona * numbers in Germany are still on the decline.

According to the RKI, “travel-related corona cases” have not yet played a decisive role this summer.

Berlin – The corona numbers remain at a low level. The health authorities in Germany reported 808 new corona infections * and 56 new deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers from Wednesday morning (June 30th). For comparison: a week ago the value was 1016 infections. According to the RKI, the seven-day incidence nationwide is 5.2 (previous day: 5.4; previous week: 7.2).

Corona in Germany: Share of “travel-related cases” so far low

So far this summer, travelers from abroad have only made up a very small proportion of all new corona infections recorded. For example, 1036 cases were recently reported to the RKI within four weeks in which a probable infection abroad is assumed. This emerges from the RKI management report from Tuesday evening (June 29). That is about two percent of all reported cases. “This shows that travel-related cases play a subordinate role in the current infection process”, according to the RKI *.

However, in 42 percent of all cases there was no information on the likely country of infection. In its management report on Tuesday, the RKI does not provide any information on the countries from which infected people entered, nor does the report differentiate between variants. In the virus variant report last Wednesday (June 23), however, the RKI announced that the countries most frequently mentioned in connection with introductions of the spreading delta variant * were Afghanistan (19 cases), Russia (16 cases) and Italy (14 cases). (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA