The RKI has published the current corona case numbers for Germany. On Saturday (September 18, 2021) the incidence value drops for the fifth day in a row.

Kassel – The 7-day incidence in Germany fell for the fifth day in a row. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of the corona* -New infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Saturday morning (September 18, 2021) with 72. For comparison: the previous day the value was 74.3, a week ago it was 82.8.

The health authorities in Germany reported 8901 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:40 a.m. A week ago, the value was 11,214 infections. On Thursday (September 16, 2021) the health authorities in Germany reported 12,925 new corona infections to the RKI.

Corona case numbers in Germany declining – number of deaths increased slightly

According to the new information, 63 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 45 deaths. The RKI has counted 4,134,779 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

Saturday (September 18, 2021) 8901 new infections and 63 deaths Friday (17.09.2021) 11,022 new infections and 20 deaths Thursday (16.09.2021) 12,925 new infections and 68 deaths Wednesday (15.09.2021) 12,455 new infections and 83 deaths Tuesday (14.09.2021) 6325 new infections and 68 deaths Monday (13.09.2021) 5511 new infections and 12 deaths Sunday (12.09.2021) 7,345 new infections and 8 deaths Saturday (11.09.2021) 11,214 new infections and 45 deaths

The case numbers of the RKI can differ from those of the individual federal states. One reason for this is the longer transmission routes between the RKI and the responsible health authorities. That Covid-19 dashboard The RKI can also be adjusted during the day.

Corona in Germany: Expert sees the decline in the number of return travelers as the reason for falling numbers

From the point of view of the Saarbrücken expert for corona forecasts, Thorsten Lehr, the numbers, which have been stagnating or falling slightly for some time, are based on several effects: On the one hand, the number of travelers returning is slowly ebbing – and with it the number of infections, he recently told the German press -Agency. On the other hand, the reported numbers of infections among schoolchildren in many federal states initially increased explosively after the summer holidays, among other things due to the tests in schools.

Corona in Germany – the number of those who have recovered rises to 3,882,700

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday at 1.89 (Wednesday: 1.87). A weekly or monthly comparison is not possible due to the high number of late registrations.

A nationwide threshold, from when the situation can be viewed critically, is not provided for the incidence of hospitalization, among other things because of large regional differences. The previous high was around 15.5 around Christmas time. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,882,700. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 92,920. (dir / dpa) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

