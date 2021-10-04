fromNail Akkoyun conclude

The RKI provides information on the current corona case numbers in Germany. On Monday, the incidence value increased minimally, the deaths decreased.

Berlin – The seven-day incidence in Germany rose slightly for the fifth day in a row. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of the corona* -New infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning (04.10.2021) with 64.7. For comparison: On Sunday (October 3rd, 2021) the value was 64.2, a week ago it was 61.7.

The health authorities in Germany reported 3088 new infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:05 a.m. A week ago the value was 3022 infections.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has published the current Corona case numbers from Monday (October 4th, 2021). © Imago

Corona in Germany: Seven more deaths related to Covid-19

According to the new information, seven deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were ten deaths. The RKI has counted 4,255,388 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

Monday (04.10.2021) 3,088 new infections and 7 deaths Sunday (03.10.2021) 6,164 new infections and 9 deaths Saturday (October 2nd, 2021) 8517 new infections and 66 deaths Friday (October 1st, 2021) 10,118 new infections and 73 deaths Thursday (09/30/2021) 12,150 new infections and 67 deaths Wednesday (29.09.2021) 11,780 new infections and 67 deaths Tuesday (28.09.2021) 4,171 new infections and 101 deaths Monday (27.09.2021) 3,022 new infections and 10 deaths

The case numbers of the RKI can differ from those of the individual federal states. One reason for this is the longer transmission routes between the RKI and the responsible health authorities. That Covid-19 dashboard The RKI can also be adjusted during the day.

Corona case numbers in Germany: Incidence of hospitalization from Monday (04.10.2021)

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – the most important parameter for a possible tightening of the corona restrictions – was last stated by the RKI on Friday (October 1st, 2021) at 1.65. The comparison value of the previous week is slightly lower. A nationwide threshold, from when the situation can be viewed critically, is not provided for the incidence of hospitalization, among other things because of large regional differences. The previous high was around 15.5 around Christmas time.

Everything at a glance The currently rather Virologist Christian Drosten suggests that the number of corona cases is low* as a snapshot: The next big wave of infections is still ahead of us.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 4,032,400. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 93,793. (Nail Akkoyun with dpa) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

