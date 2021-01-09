Daily corona statistics: They have been with us since the beginning of the pandemic. At the end of 2020, one sad record followed the next. The current focus is on the impact of the holidays.

The second wave of Corona pandemic has hit Germany significantly harder than the first.

Has hit significantly harder than the first. The seven-day incidence, the number of deaths and the number of free intensive care beds in particular are important indicators.

Update from January 7th, 1:30 p.m .: The number of those reported to the RKI Corona vaccinations in Germany is up compared to the previous day more than 46,000 gone up. Since the start of the vaccination campaign at the end of December, the vaccine is now at least 417,060 people in Germany been injected. This total number results from previous reports from the federal states, such as from a RKI– Statistics from Thursday (status: 11.00 a.m.). For every 1000 inhabitants nationwide, there are so far five people against Covid-19 been vaccinated.

The most vaccinations per 1000 inhabitants have so far been for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania recorded (13.5), the least for Thuringia (2.5). Comes in absolute terms Bavaria to the highest value of more than 84,000 people vaccinated. The values ​​available to the authorities of the individual federal states can be significantly higher than those of RKI reported, as some of the reports are sent to the institute with some delay.

Most people – more than 201,000 – were, according to RKI data for professional reasons vaccinated. It can be, for example doctors such as Nurses with a very high risk of infection and around staff in the Elderly care act. In addition, the preparation has meanwhile been more than 168,000 nursing home residents administered.

Corona numbers in Germany: RKI reports more than 26,000 new infections and 1,070 deaths

Update from January 7th, 6:35 a.m .: The health authorities in Germany have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 26,391 new corona cases reported within one day. In addition, were 1070 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Thursday morning. The high of 1,129 new deaths was reached on December 30th. Due to the delayed discovery, recording and transmission of corona cases over the holidays, an interpretation of the current RKI data remains difficult.

The 7 day incidence For Germany was included on Thursday morning 121.8. With that it sank again, as in the last few days. Had the highest incidences Saxony with 269.8 and Thuringia with 232.4. Has the lowest value Bremen with 74.0. Because of the holidays, however, the weekly values ​​must also be assessed with caution.

The RKI has counted since the beginning of the pandemic 1,835,038 detected corona infections in Germany. The total number of people who have had a history of Sars-CoV-2 died are ascended 37,607 at. The number of Recovered gave the RKI with about 1,474,000 at.

Corona numbers in Germany: RKI reports more than 20,000 new infections – 1019 new deaths

Update from January 6th, 8:50 p.m .: The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Wednesday 0.83 (Monday: 0.81). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 83 more people. The value is always that Infection process 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. The RKI emphasized that the R-value may be underestimated because of the delays.

Update from January 6th, 8:20 am: The German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 21,237 new corona infections reported within one day. Also were 1019 new deaths recorded within 24 hours like that RKI announced on Wednesday morning. An interpretation of the data remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay, according to the RKI.

According to the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), the Number of laboratory tests again over the turn of the year compared to the Christmas week further decreased. Compared to the week before Christmas, the number has roughly increased over the past week halved. “We expect that more people will be tested again at the beginning of the year with the opening of medical practices and test centers,” said the first chairman of the association, Michael Mueller, declared on Tuesday. The RKI assumes that the Reporting data to the infection process earliest at the end of next week / beginning of the week after next are resilient again, it said on request.

The 7 day incidence for Germany was included on Wednesday morning 127.3. After yesterday Corona summit the target value of 50 remains a long way off. The differences between the federal states remain large. The highest incidences had on Tuesday Saxony with 262.1 and Thuringia with 244.6. Had the lowest value Bremen with 73.7.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 11,897 new cases on Tuesday – almost 1000 deaths

Update from January 5th, 9:32 p.m .: An interpretation of the Coronavirus numbers remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year, according to the RKI, corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay. Chancellor Angela Merkel also emphasized at the federal-state press conference on Tuesday evening that clear data could only be determined from January 17th. The fear of subsequently increasing numbers seems to be confirmed now. On Tuesday evening, focus reported the figures sent by the federal states. Accordingly, the increase Deaths on 1133 on (as of 8:59 p.m.) and the number of new infections 16,350 at. A sad record.

Update from January 5th, 6:30 a.m .: The health authorities in Germany have the RKI 11,897 new corona infections reported within one day. This is evident from the current figures on the RKI dashboard from Tuesday morning. Also were 944 new deaths recorded in the same period. An interpretation of the data remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year Corona cases according to RKI were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay.

The 7 day incidence lay on Tuesday for all Germany at a value of 134.7. So you are on the day of Corona summit still far from the targeted 50s mark. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach most recently called for the target to be reduced to a value of 25 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The highest incidences had on Tuesday Saxony with 298.7 and Thuringia with 241.8. Had the lowest value Schleswig-Holstein with 77.1.

The RKI counted since the beginning of the corona pandemic 1,787,410 proven Infections with the Coronavirus in Germany. The total number of people who attended or participated in a proven record Sars-CoV-2 infection died are increased to total 35,518 at. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 1,424,700.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Monday 0.85 (Sunday: 0.91). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people.

Corona numbers in Germany: Reports on Monday are usually lower than on other days

First report from January 4th: Munich – “The RKI estimates the overall health risk in Germany to be very high.” daily management report of Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for January 3rd. The high nationwide number of cases would be caused by mostly “diffuse events, with numerous accumulations, especially in households and old people’s and nursing homes”. So the situation in Germany remains tense.

At the Monday morning gave the RKI 9847 new corona infections known within a day. During the same period were 302 more deaths recorded. The high of 1,129 new deaths in one day was reached on December 30th.

This is often of interest for political decisions Seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants. On Monday this value was included 139.4. Many politicians and physicians want to reach a value of 50 as soon as possible, even better 25.

Yet the differences between the Federal states are enormous: For Saxony the value is 323.0. For Thuringia at 251.4. These two countries are currently the sad leaders. Schleswig-Holstein has the lowest value with 78.2.

Further figures at a glance (Source: RKI):

Total number of detected infections with Sars-Cov-2 in Germany: 1,775,513

1,775,513 Total number of people who died in connection with the virus in Germany: 34,574

34,574 Number of recovered: 1.401.200

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included on Sunday 0.91. Mathematically, 100 infected people infected 91 other people. However, it depicts the infection process 8 to 16 days ago. The RKI also emphasizes that the number may be underestimated due to delays.

Corona in Germany: Vaccinations are running – different numbers from the federal states

So far have been scarce in Germany 265,000 people vaccinated, so at least that reported number to the RKI. This value could also be higher due to delay. Compared to the previous day, that’s over 22,000 more vaccinations. However, this could include late registrations, which is why the number should not be seen as those actually vaccinated per day. In terms of vaccinations per 1000 inhabitants, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (7.1), Saxony-Anhalt (6.1) and Hesse (5.3) are ahead. The fewest vaccinations in relation to the number of inhabitants have so far been reported in Thuringia (0.4), Lower Saxony (0.7) and Saxony (1.2). The national average is 3.2 vaccinations per 1000 inhabitants.

Numbers of Website of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) according to (As of January 4th, 2:19 p.m.) are currently 5749 patients in intensive care. There are therefore 4699 free beds.

Important NOTE: The current data cannot be interpreted without restriction. The RKI points out that fewer people go to the doctor during the Christmas holidays, at the turn of the year and on the days around it, so fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. Therefore, fewer cases would be reported to the health authorities. In addition, it could be that not all authorities transmit values ​​due to the holidays. (cibo / dpa)

