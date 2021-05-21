D.he health authorities in Germany reported 8,769 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Friday morning which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:08 a.m.. For comparison: a week ago the value was 11,336 infections. The RKI stated the 7-day incidence on Friday morning as nationwide 67.3 (previous day: 68.0; previous week: 96.5).

However, the incidence could paint a better picture of the infection situation than it actually is. Because of public holidays and bridging days like last week, according to the RKI, fewer people see a doctor, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the health authorities.

Increase in deaths compared to the previous week

According to the information, 226 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 190 dead.

The RKI has counted a total of 3,635,162 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,374,600. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 87,128.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.82 (previous day: 0.76) according to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.