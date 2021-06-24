OfMartina Lippl shut down

The number of corona cases in Germany is falling, as is the 7-day incidence. But the delta variant is increasing. World doctors boss Montgomery warns against traveling to European Championship games in London. The news ticker.

The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) reports around 1000 new corona infections on Thursday (June 24, 2021)

The 7-day incidence * in Germany continues to decline. But the delta variant is increasing.

World Doctors boss Montgomery advises against traveling to European Championship games in London (Update 2:16 p.m.).

Update from June 24th, 6:31 pm: The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has changed its recommendation for prioritizing corona vaccinations. Stiko now recommends vaccination against the coronavirus with one of the approved mRNA vaccines (Biontech, Moderna) or one of the vector-based preparations (Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson) for all people over 18 years of age. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in a bulletin published on Thursday (June 24th): “Due to the progress in the vaccination campaign and the increasing availability of Covid-19 vaccines, a step-by-step approach at the national level is no longer necessary.”

According to the RKI, around a third (33.5 percent) of people in Germany are currently (as of June 24, 2021) fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Over half (52.2 percent) of German citizens received the first dose of vaccine.

Corona in Germany: world physician chief warns of travel to EM game in delta area London

Update from June 24th, 2:16 p.m.: Weltärzte boss Frank Ulrich Montgomery warns against traveling to European Championship games in London. “I think that’s populism and can only advise against traveling to the games,” he said Passauer Neue Presse. Despite the contagious Delta variant, in London’s Wembley Stadium, EM games with up to 60,000 spectators should be possible. On Tuesday, Germany will play there in the round of 16 against the English national team.

Montgomery criticized the decision of the British government in particular to allow significantly more viewers in the semifinals. “I do not understand why Prime Minister Boris Johnson allows this,” emphasized the world medical chief. “Even a vaccinated person who adheres to the rules of distance and makes a pilgrimage to the stadium is running a limited risk.”

Corona in Germany: Schweinfurt can finally relax as the last city in Bavaria

Update from June 24th, 1:14 p.m.: Schweinfurt can be the last city in Bavaria to relax the corona measures. For the fifth day in a row, the 7-day incidence is below 50. On Thursday, according to the data from the RKI Covid dashboard, it was 20.6. After a waiting day, the first easing should apply on Saturday. Since the weekend, the city was the only one of the 96 districts and urban districts of the Free State to still exceed the 50 mark. The total seven-day incidence in Bavaria is now 7.9.

The city of Schweinfurt is currently in 5th place in the 7-day incidence of all 412 districts, cities and regions identified by the RKI. The city has had turbulent months behind it, at least as far as Corona is concerned: At the beginning of March Schweinfurt shone with the lowest incidence value in Germany – at the beginning of March the value was 331.3.

Corona incidence: The top 5 regions in Germany with the highest value (as of June 24, 2021)

SK Zweibrücken (Rhineland-Palatinate) – 38.0

Lichtenfels District (Bavaria) – 32.9

LK Miesbach (Bavaria) – 28.0

LK Groß-Gerau (Hesse) – 20.7

SK Schweinfurt (Bavaria) – 20.6

Corona in Germany: Incidence continues to decrease – proportion of the delta variant doubles according to RKI information

First report from June 24, 2021

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute reported a nationwide 7-day incidence of 6.6 on Thursday morning. A week ago the value was 11.6. 1,008 new corona cases and 93 further deaths were recorded within one day.

According to the RKI situation report from Wednesday evening, the 7-day R value is 0.72 (previous day: 0.68). The R value reflects the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

The number of corona cases in Germany is clearly on a downward trend. However, the proportion of delta variants * (Variants of Concern, VOC) classified as worrying is growing. In the meantime, the proportion in the positive samples has even doubled, according to an RKI report on the virus variants from Wednesday evening. The proportion of the delta variant is therefore 15.1 percent – in the week from June 7th to 13th.

“With the increasing spread of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), the proportion of alpha decreases with a simultaneous decrease in the incidence,” says the RKI report. Most recently, Alpha’s share was 75 percent. Beta and gamma currently play no role in Germany. The proportion has been consistently low in the last few weeks at less than 1 percent.

Worrying Corona variants in Germany

Alpha (B.1.1.7)

Beta (B.1.351)

Gamma (P.1)

Delta (B.1.617.2)

RKI: Corona case numbers from June 24, 2021

3,724,806 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with Corona so far.

According to the RKI, the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 90,616.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,614,500.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence in the federal states (RKI: as of June 24, 2021)

federal state 7 day incidence Baden-Wuerttemberg 9.0 Bavaria 7.9 Berlin 6.5 Brandenburg 2.2 Bremen 7.3 Hamburg 10.8 Hesse 8.2 Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 2.0 Lower Saxony 4.0 North Rhine-Westphalia 6.8 Rhineland-Palatinate 6.9 Saarland 9.2 Saxony 4.0 Saxony-Anhalt 2.2 Schleswig-Holstein 4.0 Thuringia 5.0 total 6.6

