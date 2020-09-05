The number could have been so encouraging. At the Robert Koch Institute, however, there was a problem with the statistics of the daily new infections.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) divides the number of New corona infections from the day before.

divides the number of from the day before. Now the RKI reports from technical problems – including on Twitter.

– including on Twitter. The Glitch will also affect the 7 day incidence impact.

Update from September 4th, 10 p.m .: The number of New infections in Germany seems to be leveling off again at the same level as in the past few days. How ntv and focus online report in the evening should be loud Health authorities in Germany around 1411 Corona infections have been registered in the past 24 hours. Most new infections are said to have occurred again in Bavaria, 324 people in the state tested positive for the virus on Friday. But also Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia report again high numbers of infections with 333 and 284 cases.

How high they actually registered on Friday numbers however, will be revealed on Saturday morning. Then the Robert Koch Institute publishes the official number of new infections in Germany.

Corona in Germany: Next test breakdown – now in Hamburg

Update from September 4th, 8:30 p.m .: After Corona test breakdown in Bavaria, now also seems to have a glitch in Hamburg to suggest. How ntv Now reported, 250 laboratory samples from returnees from risk areas have apparently been lost in Hamburg. Like the hamburgers Health authority communicates that the reason is a wrong assignment. So should Returning travelers who were tested last Friday at the airport in Hamburg.

As the health authority further explains, the 250 people should now be contacted and tested again. There is currently no acute risk of infection for the population, as all 250 people were urged after their test to be in quarantine to go.

Corona in Germany: Corona test breakdown in Bavaria is making waves

Update from September 4th, 7.45pm: Christian Drosten spoke in his podcast about shortening the quarantine from 14 to five days. The statement made waves, so the virologist followed up on Twitter.

Update from September 4th, 3:30 p.m .: There’s another big one Corona test breakdown in Bavaria. And: around 10,000 people are affected. They are all treacherous at Bavarian airports between Saturday and Tuesday Coronavirus been tested. But: You did not get a result within the promised deadline of 48 hours, as a spokesman for the Bavarian Ministry of Health has now announced.

The reason was an IT problem at the private service provider Ecolog, which was sent to the on behalf of the Free State Munich, Nuremberg and Memmingen airports conducts the tests.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Sharp criticism of the quarantine obligation for travelers returning

Update from September 4th, 2:35 p.m .: Sharp criticism of the Quarantine obligation for travelers returning from Corona risk areas.

“The system before that was clearly the better and did less damage,” said Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, the news magazine MIRROR. The airline’s booking situation worsened significantly after the federal and state governments decided that travelers returning from risk areas had to isolate themselves for at least five days, the manager said.

Therefore, the airline is likely to cancel numerous flights Spain and after Croatia. Spain as a whole country and parts of Croatia are loud Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as Covid-19 risk areas – the Foreign Office issued appropriate travel warnings.

Coronavirus in Germany: Armin Laschet comments on quarantine plans

Update from September 4, 2:15 p.m.: In Germany is because of corona eagerly discussed the duration of the quarantine at Covid-19 suspected cases To shorten. Now has too Armin Laschet (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), joined the debate.

“It would make the whole system easier,” said Laschet this Friday in Düsseldorf. People less than 14 days quarantine reasonable, increase the acceptance for the measure. However, such a step must be scientifically proven. “And if, in the end, there should be consensus among all virologists that seven or eight days are indeed enough for a quarantine, then politics will not ignore it,” said the CDU politician.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Mighty breakdown at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

First report from September 4th: Berlin – Technology glitch at Robert Koch Institute (RKI): Due to technical problems, on September 3, after 4 p.m., there are no more data reported by the responsible state authorities in the Daily statistics included. Therefore, about 650 corona cases too little reported. The RKI reported new ones for day 782 Cases of infection.

According to the RKI, this also means that the 7-day incidences * is underestimated in some circles. The data should be up to date with the next update at midnight.

Coronavirus in Germany: “Increase in the number of cases has stabilized” (RKI)

The corrected number of new infections in Germany on September 3rd amounts to 1430. Since the beginning of the Corona crisis* have therefore become around 247,600 people in Germany demonstrably with the virus SARS-CoV-2* infected. Until Friday morning had about 221,900 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The RKI wrote in Management report from Thursday evening: “The increase in the number of cases reported since mid-July has stabilized in the last week and the 7-day incidence has fallen again nationwide.”

Scene at a corona test station at Dresden Airport: The RKI has made a technical glitch with the daily number of cases in Germany. © Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

Coronavirus in Germany: Seven-day R remains the same

The reproduction number, in short R value *, according to RKI estimates in Germany, according to a statement on Thursday evening 0.77 (Previous day: 0.80). This means that one infected person infects less than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value refers to a longer period of time and is therefore less subject daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 0.91 (previous day: 0.91). He shows that Infection events * from 8 to 16 days ago. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa