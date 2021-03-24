The number of corona cases is currently rising so strongly that the lockdown is being extended at the corona summit. But with which contacts is the risk particularly high?

Berlin – hairdressers were allowed to open again, many students have returned to class. Nevertheless, it is surprising that the number of coronavirus * cases is rising so quickly. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that relaxation steps, coupled with still low vaccination rates and corona fatigue, cause many new infections in Europe. The global increase in Europe is also being fueled by more contagious virus variants, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the top corona expert at

UN authority. “It’s a very dangerous combination,” she said.

It is still unclear which easing and restrictions are particularly effective levers – possibly one reason why the Corona summit lasted so long on Monday evening. The Robert Koch Institute has shown in a graphic where infections take place particularly frequently.

The vast majority in the graphic therefore falls on the cases that could not be assigned to an outbreak. On the one hand, this is interesting because it shows how many cases cannot be traced. On the other hand, warns the RKI, for this reason the data are not representative and “should be interpreted with caution”, as the institute explains.

For example, frequent cases in anonymous situations such as on public transport or in the cinema are much more difficult to record than, for example, at family celebrations or in school lessons.

The individual colors stand for different situations in which people get infected with the coronavirus. © Screenshot: RKI management report March 16, 2021

According to the graphic, a particularly large number of infections * occur in private households, at work, as well as in day-care centers and after-school care centers. The proportion of infections in hospitals has decreased and that in the work environment has increased. A similar trend can be seen in schools.

In order to enable “continuous operation as possible” in schools and day-care centers, all possible measures to prevent infection are necessary, emphasizes the RKI *. It is also important to prevent the virus from being dragged into the facilities. In the case of illnesses in one or more groups, the RKI recommends considering “early reactive closure of the facility”.

The experts point out that the new mutations are more contagious. A further spread in the day care center, at work or in families must therefore be prevented. They ask for compliance with the hygiene and distance rules, if there are signs of illness you should stay at home for five to seven days. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa