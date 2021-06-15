The trend looks good in the current management report from the Robert Koch Institute. The corona rules are crumbling. Federal states are loosening the mask requirement in schools. The news ticker.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reports a 7-day incidence * of 15.5.

Several federal states are relaxing the mask requirement in schools (see update from June 15, 4:10 p.m.).

Clubs are even allowed to reopen in Saxony-Anhalt (see update from June 15, 7:35 p.m.).

Update from June 15, 7:35 p.m .: The discos in Saxony-Anhalt, as in Brandenburg *, can reopen. The prerequisites are negative corona tests and a maximum utilization of the clubs of 60 percent, as the State Chancellery announced on Tuesday in Magdeburg. The nationwide stable seven-day incidence in the single-digit range made further central easing possible, it said. Indoor playgrounds and saunas should also reopen.

The contact restriction to a maximum of ten people has been lifted. The general recommendation now applies to avoid large gatherings as far as possible and to meet with a constant group of people, preferably outdoors. The corresponding ordinance comes into force at the weekend.

Corona in Germany: Mask requirement for schoolchildren relaxed in several federal states

Update from June 15, 4:10 p.m.: Bavaria also restricts the mask requirement for schoolchildren. Masks are no longer required in the schoolyards or on hiking days. In the classroom, however, it does.

In Saarland, on the other hand, the mask requirement in the classroom will drop from this Thursday. In the school building and on the way to school when using local public transport, however, the obligation to wear a mask remains. On the outside of schools there has been no mask requirement since June 11th. Since the end of May, classes at the Saar have been full face-to-face classes again.

Rhineland-Palatinate lifts the mask requirement in schools. The new regulation will apply there from next Monday.

Bremen lifts the mask requirement in classrooms for pupils and teachers at secondary schools from next Monday. In general, however, the obligation to cover the mouth and nose in the school buildings remains, the Senate announced on Tuesday. This applies, for example, in stairwells and corridors. Primary school students are excluded from this (see also update from June 15, 12:59 p.m.).

Baby boom due to Corona in Germany: Authority reports record number of births in one month

Update from June 15, 2:07 p.m.: Baby boom due to Corona! That sounds almost unbelievable. But in March 2021 there were almost 66,000 newborns in Germany within a month, as many births as there has not been in a March for 20 years. The Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden sees a temporal connection with the subsidence of the first corona wave and easing from the beginning of May last year.

As early as February 2021, according to preliminary figures, an increase of six percent compared to the same month last year became apparent. In March the number rose by 5,900 or ten percent, as the Federal Office announced on Tuesday.

In 1998, for the last time in March, there were more than 65,000 births. A look at the beginning of the year shows that no more children were conceived during the first lockdown. In January 2021, the birth rate was at the previous year’s level.

Baby boom due to Corona: © Cavan Images / imago

Update from June 15, 1:46 p.m.: The delta variant (B.1.617.2) hardly plays a role in Germany. The virus mutation was detected in three percent of the samples, “but its proportion has increased steadily over the past few weeks,” said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its current report on virus variants in Germany. In Great Britain, the delta variant is shaking the government’s easing plans. In addition, the symptoms of the corona mutation are different than before *.

Baden-Württemberg wants to relax the mask requirement in schools

Update from June 15, 12:59 p.m.: Baden-Württemberg wants to relax the mask requirement in schools. If the 7-day incidence in a region is below 35 and there was no corona outbreak at school for two weeks, the mask requirement “in class in all school types” should be eliminated, Health Minister Manne Lucha (Greens) announced on Tuesday in Stuttgart . Even with an incidence of less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week, the mask requirement in the playgrounds should be dropped. According to the RKI, the weekly incidence in Baden-Württemberg is 22.1 on Tuesday. No other federal state currently has a higher value. Across Germany, the incidence is 15.5 (see also first report).

Berlin relaxes the mask requirement in certain areas

Update from June 15, 12:31 p.m.: Berlin is not lifting the mask requirement, but there are at least some easing. Masks no longer have to be worn on the sidewalks of shopping streets and in very busy places for which this was previously mandatory – except in places where no minimum distance is possible. In the zoo and in the zoo there is also no need to wear a mask outdoors. The Berlin Senate has this dpa-Information decided. The current infection protection ordinance is to be changed accordingly.

In contrast, there is no change in the mask requirement for buses and trains. FFP2 masks must still be worn in public transport.

Corona in Germany: Incidence is dropping – mask requirement for schoolchildren could fall

Our first report from June 15th: Berlin – From 23 to 15.5: That is how much the nationwide 7-day incidence of Corona * infections fell within a week. The RKI reported 652 registered new infections and 93 other deaths on Tuesday morning or with Covid-19.

On Tuesday a week ago, 1204 new infections were counted. The value is an essential yardstick for tightening or relaxing corona requirements.

RKI reports current corona numbers for Germany – expert estimates mask requirement

According to the Bonn-based infectious disease specialist Peter Walger, it is no longer necessary to wear a mask outdoors – anywhere. On the other hand, there must be a differentiated discussion for interiors, such as the dependency on the number of people, said the expert from the German Society for Hospital Hygiene on Tuesday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. The mask is one of the most effective measures to protect against infections.

With a view to schools, Walger believes that an immediate end to the mask requirement for all children under ten years of age is feasible. With older children you have to look more differentiated. Data showed that the dominance of the transmission of the coronavirus to children is clearly from adults. “Overall, school is a relatively safe place for children, safer than the private environment. And we should finally take that into account, ”said the infectiologist.

Summer with Corona: Expert reminds of third wave and warns of Delta variant

In general, however, you have to remain vigilant, warned Walger. The summer should be used to analyze the experiences of the third wave of infections. The expert referred to the delta variant of the virus spreading in Great Britain. The mistake was made there of giving as many people a first vaccination as early as possible and postponing the second vaccination a long time. That caused a gap in vaccination protection. But they didn't make this mistake in Germany.