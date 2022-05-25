Home page World

Public life in Germany has been running more or less normally for a few months. However, this is likely to change in autumn: the vaccination status could again play an important role.

Munich – The corona pandemic has been determining what is happening in the world for more than two years now. In the meantime, the rules and regulations have almost become second nature, and as the number of infections decreases, restrictions such as the FFP2 mask requirement in Bavaria or wearing a mouth and nose protector when shopping are no longer applicable. The importance of vaccination status also decreases from week to week. However, that could change again from October 1st.

Corona in Germany: Change in vaccination status in autumn

It was just two months ago that the federal government decided on March 20th to make an important change to the Infection Protection Act: many of the regulations already mentioned were relaxed, while new ones are intended to prevent another wave of corona in Germany. An adjustment of the immune status could also take effect in autumn: Anyone who is not then vaccinated three times could be considered unvaccinated from October 1st.

Previously, a double vaccination was enough for the status of a “fully vaccinated person”, the third vaccination was considered a “refresher” or “booster” vaccination. At the same time, the “recovered” status should also be adjusted: people who are officially considered recovered only need two vaccinations to be considered “fully immunized”. “Boosted” people retain their previous vaccination status without restriction.

But why was October 1 chosen to tighten the vaccination status? As in the previous two years, it cannot be ruled out that 3G or 2G access restrictions may apply again in Germany. Thus, the vaccination status should again have an important control function. With a third vaccination, people should therefore have access to every company, with a basic immunization this could become more difficult. In the case of a 3G regulation, these people would still have to show an up-to-date rapid test.

There are currently no access restrictions in Germany, and the immune status does not play a major role in public life in the Federal Republic. As Focus Online reported, the new regulation should also apply to trips abroad from October: A third vaccination or a combination of the two basic vaccinations and a recovery is required upon entry. If this is not possible, a current recovery or a negative test result will be due. (to)