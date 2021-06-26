OfCindy Boden shut down

The corona situation in Germany looks comparatively good – but the delta variant is lurking. Wieler talks about travel and school recommendations. The news ticker.

The Corona * incidence in Germany * will also drop again on Saturday (see update from June 26, 7 a.m.).

RKI boss Lothar Wieler speaks about protective measures in schools and about traveling.

Update from June 26th, 7 a.m .: The health authorities reported 592 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:18 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1108 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 5.9 (previous day: 6.2; previous week: 9.3).

According to the information, 68 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 99 dead. According to the RKI, the seven-day R-value was 0.78 on Friday evening (previous day: 0.75). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 78 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Update from June 25, 3:25 p.m.: In Brussels, too, Corona remains the all-determining topic. Especially in view of the spreading delta variant, Angela Merkel warns on the sidelines of the EU summit of a renewed increase in the number of infections in Germany. “We have to try everything to prevent a fourth wave,” stressed the Chancellor. This is of great importance, especially with a view to the economic consequences.

According to Merkel, testing, keeping your distance and masking are only minor restrictions based on what would happen if things got out of hand for us and we had to reintroduce stronger measures. The infection process is currently well under control. “Everything must be done to ensure that it stays that way,” Merkel makes clear.

Munich / Berlin – Summertime is vacation time – and many do not want Corona to destroy it. In many regions, the numbers are positive, as Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) mentioned in her government statement on Thursday. Nevertheless, caution is important. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also warned of a “worry autumn” with regard to travel.

But the good news: As of Friday, entry restrictions for people with full corona vaccination protection from most non-EU countries will no longer apply. Both visiting trips and tourist entries are again possible for them without restrictions. A complete vaccination with one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is required. An expansion to other vaccines is planned according to the federal government. However, travelers from so-called virus variant areas are exempt from the easing. Entries into Germany that are not absolutely necessary, for example from Great Britain, Brazil and India, are therefore still not allowed even for those who have been completely vaccinated.

Corona in Germany: the seven-day incidence drops – RKI boss Wieler recommends further protective measures in schools

In Germany, the seven-day incidence * continues to fall slightly. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, it was 6.2 nationwide on Friday morning (previous day: 6.6; previous week: 10.3). The health authorities reported 774 new corona infections to the RKI within one day (As of June 25, 4:12 a.m.). According to the information, 62 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours.

This Friday, Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler will again provide information about the current corona situation in Germany. In an interview with the Rheinische Post Wieler said in advance: “It is certain that the numbers will rise again in autumn and winter.” The overall course depends on everyone’s behavior and the progress of the vaccination.

He also continues to advocate protective measures in schools. “We recommend that further tests are carried out in schools and that mouth and nose protection be worn. From today’s perspective, I would say that it should be like this until next spring. ”He gives two reasons for this: The number of infections should be kept low, as children could also become seriously ill. And one pursues the goal of keeping schools open. In addition, the RKI continues to recommend avoiding unnecessary trips.

Corona discussion about the interval between the first and second vaccination – the background is the delta variant

Meanwhile, there is also a new discussion in Germany about shortening vaccination intervals. The background to this is the assumed importance of complete series of vaccinations to protect against the delta variant of the coronavirus *. The Standing Vaccination Commission has so far recommended longer intervals between the two vaccinations than would be possible according to the approval of the respective vaccines. There are reasons for this: At Astrazeneca, for example, the effectiveness increases with longer distance. In addition, the shortage of vaccines spoke in favor of providing as many people as possible with the first vaccination.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) said on Thursday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” on the question of whether the intervals should be shortened in order to protect people from Delta more quickly: The challenge is first of all that everyone – with the exception of children under 12 – get a chance for a first vaccination. The second vaccination is less about the question of the convenience of the distance, but more about the effectiveness. When asked whether a shortening was the advice of the hour, he answered in the negative.

The immunologist Carsten Watzl wrote on Twitter to a corresponding question from a user that the long Astrazenca vaccination interval could be used with the currently low number of infections – i.e. up to twelve weeks. The virologist Christian Drosten has been pointing out for a long time that the first vaccination against Delta does not help that much. Watzl also recently said to the dpa: “The second vaccination is urgently needed in order to be able to ward off the mutants well.”

Corona in Germany: Share of the delta variant is increasing

“Shortening the current vaccination intervals, especially at Biontech, of course makes sense in order to achieve a complete vaccination effect as quickly as possible,” said the chief executive of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, on Wednesday. “The only reason for the maximum spread of the vaccination intervals at Biontech is the lack of vaccines.” In Germany, too, growing shares of the Delta variant discovered in India are now recorded. However, the number of cases caused by the mutant has only increased relatively slightly so far, while the trend for infections caused by the still dominant mutant Alpha is falling more sharply. In the future, it is expected that Delta will dominate the infection process here as well. (cibo / dpa / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

