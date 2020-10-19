In order to prevent the introduction of Corona from neighboring countries, the German Police Union is demanding “intensive mobile patrols” of the border areas. Neighboring states are “far in the red”. The Ministry of the Interior reacts differently than in the spring.

May 2020: Controls by the federal police at the German-Austrian border. At the moment there are only superficial key point controls, criticizes the German Police Union

D.he German Police Union (DPolG) calls for greater control of the borders to contain the coronavirus. “If we want to contain the corona pandemic, we have to avoid unnecessary travel from foreign risk areas,” said the chairman of the DPolG Federal Police Union, Heiko Teggatz, WELT. “That only works with better police controls at the borders with neighboring countries, which are well in the red.”

At the moment, the federal police are “only very superficial with point controls” at the state borders, said Teggatz. “It is not possible to check the various entry regulations for people from foreign risk areas in this way.”

The DPolG had already urged the introduction of border controls early in the spring. Back then, areas in Italy and Austria were hotspots for the pandemic; a transmission of the virus was already occupied by travelers. In addition, Poland had already introduced controls at the German national borders.

In mid-March, the federal government followed suit by closing many crossings at the borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg. From then on, federal police officers at the other border crossings made sure that only people with “good reason” entered Germany. Germans were among them, as were commuters and traders.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior rated this as an important step in the fight against the pandemic. The controls “already contributed to the interruption of the chains of infection because of the sharp reduction in cross-border traffic,” said Horst Seehofer’s (CSU) department in May. There were also successes in the fight against crime. As reported by WELT AM SONNTAG, in the first few weeks the border officials went online with almost 2,000 people who were being searched for.

But resistance to the regime was also great – especially in the border area. District administrators, mayors and members of the Bundestag from southern Germany complained about the controls, which led to family divisions and drastic losses in cross-border trade.

In June, Seehofer lifted the last internal border controls – because the number of infections fell in the summer. However, the ministry had also warned in May: “Should the infection rate change in the respective neighboring country, the control intensity can be quickly increased again in coordination with the neighbor. The point of orientation is the guideline value applicable in Germany for the infection rate of more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “

This threshold has now been clearly exceeded – in several neighboring countries. In the Czech Republic, according to the latest EU data, which only show the increase in cases in the last two weeks, it is 770 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

In the Netherlands the value is 485 and in France 365. According to the Federal Foreign Office, individual cantons in Switzerland are also considered a risk area – Zurich, for example, which is only a few dozen kilometers from the German border.

The Interior Ministry hesitates

Against this background, the German Police Union is now calling for a stricter regime. “We are calling for intensive mobile patrols in the border areas,” says Teggatz. “The federal police could check whether there is a valid reason for entry or whether otherwise the applicable quarantine and corona test requirements are being met.” So it is not about closing off the border for many travelers as in May.

also read

Nevertheless, the “mobile patrol” would be a drastic step: “An intensive patrol of the border area represents a so-called border surveillance according to the Schengen Borders Code”, says the European law expert Daniel Thym from the University of Konstanz WELT. This would be regarded as the “reintroduction of border controls” and would have to be “notified” accordingly, ie registered with the EU Commission.

The federal government has so far been hesitant to react to such considerations – unlike in the spring. When asked whether there had to be “changes at the border”, Seehofer’s spokesman said last week: “We are of course also observing the infection rate in our neighboring countries.” There you can see in some cases “a very strong increase”. One tries now with quarantine and test measures “to ensure what is necessary without having to think about other measures at the borders”.

What is meant is the new quarantine regime for travelers from foreign risk areas, which should come into force in all federal states by November 8th at the latest. According to the plans available so far, travelers from foreign risk areas will have to be in quarantine for ten days in the future. In addition, they should document their entry using a “digital entry registration”.