Coronavirus in Germany: The number of new infections is high. The German university hospitals are reporting increasing numbers of patients in intensive care units.

The careless handling of the corona virus * is also driving up the number of infections in Berlin.

Update from October 2, 11:56 a.m.: The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has test for a corona vaccine from IDT Biologics * approved. The corona vaccine is a so-called Vector vaccine against that Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. The vaccine is based on a vaccine against smallpox and was developed jointly by a research team at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, the Philipps-Universität Marburg and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf on behalf of the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF). The vaccine is now in the first phase (phase I) of the clinical trial for safety, tolerability and its specific immune response against the pathogen.

Update from October 2, 9.23 a.m.: The City of Hamm (NRW) continues to be one of the corona hotspots in Germany. The 7-day incidence there is 94.4. But other regions also exceed the critical value of 50 corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days:

Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) – 94.4

Remscheid (North Rhine-Westphalia) – 50.5

Berlin Mitte district – 52.6

Röhn-Grabfeld – 51.4

There are currently 18 regions in Germany above the threshold of 35. In Munich, the 7-day incidence has fallen and is currently 36.6 according to the RKI. As reported by * tz.de, the Bavarian capital reacted to the positive developments.

The corona situation must be carefully monitored, writes the RKI in its current situation report (October 1). The corona patients in the intensive care unit are increasing. 362 Covid 19 cases currently require intensive medical treatment, 193 of which are ventilated.

The 7-day average of the new one #Corona-Cases in 🇩🇪 is 14% above the previous week – as is the number of active cases. Sustained high dynamics

+ very high new case numbers

+ limited tracking capacities = We no longer have the situation under control. The situation has us under control.@world pic.twitter.com/StTr6LHJwI – Olaf Gersemann (@OlafGersemann) October 2, 2020

RKI reports more than 2,600 new corona infections – the highest value since April

Update from October 2, 8:05 a.m .: As the Robert Koch Institute* (RKI) announced on Friday morning, the health authorities reported 2673 new corona infections. This is the highest value since the second half of April. According to the RKI, eight other people died as a result of the virus.

A slight increase can also be observed in the patients treated in the intensive care unit. According to the current RKI management report, around 360 infected treated in intensive care, 193 of which are ventilated. That is almost 30 more than last week.

Coronavirus in Germany: Cologne, Duisburg and Gelsenkirchen tear the limit

Update from October 1st, 8:55 p.m .: According to information from Focus Online have the health authorities of the federal states at the RKI 2589 new corona infections reported. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone there are 758 new cases. 16 more Deaths are to be lamented. Because Bavaria has canceled one death, the total number is now 9476. The Free State stands at 2661 – a sad peak value among the federal states. Pleasing: The nationwide Reproduction number has fallen further to 0.9.

In Cologne (36.4), Duisburg (36.9), Gelsenkirchen (40.7) and the Oberbergischer Kreis (35.6) the Limit of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceeded within a week. So here would Restrictions at celebrations in restaurants and spectator numbers at soccer games. The two Hot spots Hamm (95.5) and Remscheid (59.5) are even above the second mark, the incidence value of 50.

Coronavirus in Germany: has there been a change in the quarantine requirement?

Update from October 1st, 6.15 p.m .: Apparently, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants a clear one Shortening the quarantine for returnees from corona risk areas bring on the way. The news portal reports on this ThePioneerwhich refers to a draft regulation of the Ministry of Interior. The quarantine obligation for travelers returning from regions that are classified by the RKI as corona risk areas remains. This should in principle in the future ten days after entry – four days less than before. “From the fifth day in isolation there is the possibility of a negative test result to end the segregation, “it says in the draft. “The test may not take place before fifth day after entry be performed.”

Those affected should, however, have to inform the competent authority immediately if they should be within ten days of entry for Corona typical symptoms such as cough, fever, runny nose or loss of smell and taste to have. The model ordinance of the Minister of Health is intended to serve as a recommendation for the federal states. (Editor’s note: In a first version Jens Spahn and the Ministry of Health were incorrectly named)

Corona virus in Germany: police blow up wedding with 400 guests

First report from October 1st: Munich – The Corona cases in Germany pull on. The number of registered new corona infections in Germany exceeded the threshold of 2,500 within a few days. According to the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI), the health authorities reported 2,503 corona infections within 24 hours. That was 705 more than the day before. Twelve people died.

In order to slow the corona pandemic, the federal government and the federal states have agreed on new corona rules, local measures such as the Number of participants for private celebrations in public or rented rooms and Fines for incorrect information in contact lists to introduce. In addition to the distance and hygiene regulations in trade and local transport, a mask requirement applies nationwide.

Wedding celebration in Corona times: the police in Bremen have to cancel the celebration with 400 guests (symbol photo). © Jens Kalaene / dpa

Corona in Germany: Police dissolve wedding celebration with 400 guests

However, many are quite relaxed about the corona virus. Hygiene regulations and distance rules to protect against corona infection are apparently quickly forgotten, especially at private parties.

A Wedding celebration with 400 guests the police in Bremen had to break off prematurely. The majority of the celebrants did not adhere to the distance rules and did not wear mouth and nose protection, the police said on Wednesday. In the restaurant, the upper limit of 250 people had been significantly exceeded. After the organizer and the police tried several times in vain to influence the behavior of the guests, the wedding party was ended. Violations were documented and several reports were made, according to the police. The police had been notified by a caller late Tuesday evening via an emergency call. The corona situation in Bremen is serious. The actual 7 day incidence lies by 31.2, announced the RKI on Thursday. Bremen as a federal state thus has the highest value and has Berlin in second place (7-day incidence: 29.4) is displaced.

Corona in Germany: Illegal parties and family celebrations – the virus is rampant in Berlin

The carelessness in dealing with the coronavirus is causing problems in Berlin. Illegal parties in trendy neighborhoods, but also family celebrations, accelerate the number of corona infections. The Berlin districts are particularly affected Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, center and Neukölln. The infection process is slowly pushing the health authorities to their limits. Mainly is affected Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. There are currently no restrictions on public life there.

Due to the location of the district, it is also difficult to enforce. “If we were a municipality like Garmisch-Partenkirchen, we would probably act similarly,” said Knut Mildner-Spindler (SPD), City Councilor for Health in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, like him Daily mirror reported. Garmisch-Partenkirchen * (Bavaria) ordered mass tests after a corona outbreak and imposed far-reaching restrictions. Munich* (Bavaria) had reacted to the rapidly increasing number of infections with contact restrictions and a mask requirement in the city center.

In Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg is a debate about that Help from the Bundeswehr flared up in the corona crisis. The Berlin district (green-left alternative) has so far categorically rejected the use of soldiers in the health department. Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer reacted in surprise. Federal Minister Jens Spahn also reacted with incomprehension. In other districts, the Bundeswehr supports the health authorities in tracking contacts. In Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, the value in the past few days has always been just below the upper limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. Berlin-Mitte has already broken the value at 56.7 (as of October 1, 0:00 am).

Corona: RKI reports new case numbers

291,722 people in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RKI announced on Thursday.

have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RKI announced on Thursday. 9,500 people so far died of or in connection with a corona infection.

so far died of or in connection with a corona infection. Currently in Germany are about 24,300 active cases known.

Corona situation – “not yet dramatic” – University clinics are reporting increasing patient numbers

The Germans University hospitals report rising again Number of patients in the intensive care units, reports the AFP news agency. The situation is “not yet dramatic”, but needs “very serious observation”, said the CEO of the Berlin Charité, Heyo Kroemer in Berlin at the presentation of research projects of the university clinics on Covid-19.

According to Kroemer, the number of ventilated patients at the Charité has increased from six to 17 in the past two weeks. It is “extremely important that we stay on the ball now,” he said with a view to corona protective measures such as distance rules or wearing masks. The numbers showed that the pandemic was far from over. Nationwide, 355 Covid-19 patients have to be treated in intensive care. 195 of them are ventilated according to RKI information (as of September 30) (ml)* Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.