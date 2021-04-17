D.he health authorities in Germany reported 23,804 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 219 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is based on the numbers from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:20 a.m. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

In its current management report from Friday evening, the RKI writes: “After a temporary decline in the number of cases over the Easter holidays, the strong increase in the number of cases continues.” The numbers have risen especially in the younger age groups.

On Saturday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 24,097 new infections and 246 new deaths within one day. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 160.7 nationwide, according to RKI information on Saturday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 160.1, four weeks ago it was 99.9.

The RKI has counted 3 123077 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2,765,100. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 79,847.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.24 (previous day: 1.18) according to the RKI management report from Friday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 124 more people. “The seven-day R-value is above 1. This still means an increase in the number of cases,” said the management report. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.